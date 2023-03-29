Meadow Brook Theatre's 2023-2024 Kicks Off This Summer

Featuring audience favorite shows as well as four Michigan Premieres, Meadow Brook Theatre's 2023-2024 season has something for everyone!

"We are excited to be bringing you our 57th season, which is one of our best yet!" said Cheryl Marshall, MBT Managing Director. "We've got a wonderfully entertaining lineup and, of course, we're kicking things off with a great event this summer. You won't want to miss a thing!"

On July 15, 2023 Meadow Brook Theatre will hold a one-night-only concert by The Association (with hits such as "Cherish", "Never My Love", and "Windy") at its seventh annual Concert & Cuisine benefit. Featuring a silent auction, live auction, restaurant tasting, and more, Concert & Cuisine has become a favorite of MBT patrons. Tickets are on sale now at the box office.

The regular season kicks off in October and features six shows that are sure to please.

The season opens October 4 with a new mystery comedy which will be announced Summer 2023. The show is a Michigan Premiere which will run through October 29, 2023. Be the first to crack the case in this exciting and hilarious mystery!

The regular season then breaks for the 41st annual holiday production of A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, adapted by Charles Nolte, running November 17 - December 24, 2023. Subscribers to the MBT season receive a 20% discount for tickets to A Christmas Carol.

The new year will start with a laugh as Father of the Bride hits the stage January 10 - February 4, 2024. The classic comedy by Caroline Francke, based on the novel by Edward Streeter is sure to delight. Stanley Banks is just your ordinary suburban dad. He's the kind of guy who believes that weddings are a simple affair in which two people get married. But when daddy's little girl announces her engagement, Mr. Banks feels like his life has been turned upside down. Don't miss this hilarious and heart-warming production!



Next up is the Michigan Premiere of A Little More Alive. Book, music, and lyrics by Nick Blaemire. A Little More Alive, is a heartfelt and original folk-pop musical. Two estranged brothers reunite at their childhood home after their mother's funeral. An unexpected revelation distorts every memory they have, and as they uncover secrets that had been hiding in plain sight their whole lives, Nate and Jeremy find that no one is exempt from the gray area between right and wrong. This show goes up February 14 - March 10, 2024.

The Michigan Premiere of Native Gardens by Karen Zacarías will then take over the MBT stage from March 20 - April 14, 2024. Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, are realizing the American dream when they purchase a house next door to community stalwarts Virginia and Frank. But a disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out war of taste, class, privilege, and entitlement. The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose.

Audiences will be dancing in their seats from April 24 - May 19, 2024 during the musical revue, Route 66 by Roger Bean. Take a dollop of Grease, mix in some Pump Boys and Dinettes, and add a generous dose of Forever Plaid and you've got the high-octane fun of Route 66! Beginning with the sounds of 1950s Chicago and traveling along the 'Main Street of America' to the California coast with the surf music of the 1960s, this exciting musical revue features 34 of the greatest 'Rock 'n' Road' hits of the 20th century. Songs include "Dead Man's Curve," "King of the Road," "Little Old Lady from Pasadena," "Beep Beep," "Six Days on the Road," "Little GTO," "Fun, Fun, Fun," and many more. Get your kicks with this smash coast-to-coast hit musical revue!

The season will conclude May 29 - June 23, 2024, with the Michigan Premiere musical Ella, The First Lady of Song, conceived by Maurice Hines Jr. and written by Lee Summers. Ella, First Lady of Song traces the 60-year career of the woman Mel Torme called "the best singer on the planet." The story of Ella Fitzgerald truly challenges the age-old saying "The show must go on." From the Apollo Theater to the Côte d'Azur, this jazz musical covers Fitzgerald's hardscrabble childhood to her enduring legacy in the music world and beyond. Songs include classics such as "Sweet Georgia Brown", "A Tisket-A-Tasket", and "It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)".

Season tickets are currently available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300. They range from $189 to $234 per seat for the six-play season. When you subscribe to the 2023-2024 season, you may also purchase tickets for A Christmas Carol at a 20% discount before they go on sale to the general public.

Single tickets go on sale Monday, August 28th at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $37 to $46 for individual plays.