MVD Audio Recording Artist Bob Holz to Play Baker's Keyboard Lounge in Detroit This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MVD Entertainment Group Recording Artist, Bob Holz is coming to Detroit, MI. Holz is touring to support his new album, Night Watch featuring Brandon Fields, Alex Machacek, Billy Steinway and Ralphe Armstrong. The band, Bob Holz Fusion Collaborative will play Baker's Keyboard Lounge on June 27th at 7PM.

The band is Bob Holz-drums (Larry Coryell, Stanley Clarke, Ralphe Armstrong, Darryl Jones, Mike Stern, John McLaughlin, Randy Brecker and Jean Luc Ponty), Mikal Serafim- guitar, Ralphe Armstrong-bass (Mahavishnu Orchestra) and Gerard Gibbs-keyboards.

Bob Holz has toured the USA with his band and released six solo albums on MVD Audio over the last 7 years featuring Larry Coryell, Stanley Clarke, Ralphe Armstrong, Randy Brecker, John McLaughlin, Jean Luc Ponty and Mike Stern. Bob's live shows in places like Hollywood, CA and Washington, DC received rave reviews and all six albums were critically acclaimed and received extensive airplay.

Bob's new album, Night Watch coming out on August 9th, 2024 features Brandon Fields, Ralphe Armstrong, Alex Machacek and Billy Steinway. Bob's band is touring in 2024 to support his new release. Bob endorses Canopus Drums, Paiste Cymbals and Ahead Drumsticks.

Tickets for the show at the world famous Baker's Keyboard Lounge are on sale at http://www.eventbrite.com

Official website: http://www.bobholzband.com

Comments