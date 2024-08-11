LionHeart Productions to Present THE WIZARD OF OZ in November

Performances begin on November 8th.
LionHeart Productions will present The Wizard of Oz.
Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved tale, features the iconic musical score from the MGM film. The timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz continues to thrill audiences worldwide.
The Wizard of Oz runs November 8th and 9th at 7:30 PM, and November 10th at 2:00 PM. Then the following weekend November 15th and November 16th at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM.
Founded in 1997, LionHeart Productions Inc. always strives to have the arts at heart! Based in Grant, Michigan, we are a community theater organization that is proud of its reputation for providing quality, family-friendly productions. Audiences from all over the county have enjoyed LionHeart's quality productions for over 20 years.
To learn more about Lionheart, visit on the web at www.lionheartproductions.org, and check us out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LionHeartProductions
Videos