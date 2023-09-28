LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Arrive For The First Time At Muskegon Civic Theatre

Muskegon Civic Theatre will kick off the spooky season with their production of Little Shop of Horrors live in the Beardsley Theater from October 6th through the 21st. Little Shop of Horrors is one of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows; a 30-year cult classic and a favorite of musical theatergoers and a first for MCT and the Beardsley Theatre!

Written by creative geniuses, Howard Ashman and Alan Menken Little Shop tells the story of meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn, for MCT played by Evan Bolla, who stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II," voiced by Noah Zimmer, - after his coworker crush, Audrey, played by Audrey Walker. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out-of-this-world origins and intent toward global domination!

Muskegon Civic Theatre's production is directed by Marcus Chapman also making his debut with the theatre group. Under his leadership and vision are Choreographer, Nicholas Bradley Gray, Music Director Cali Rae Flock, Assistant Director and Stage Manager, Leslye Witt, and the cast which includes Chris Oleary as Crystal, Cequoia "CeCe" Davis as Ronnette, Christian "Fletch" Fletcher as Chiffon, Rebecca Anderson as Mrs. Mushnik, Lucas Story as Orin, and Spencer Klairter, Emma Taranko, Kimberly Sorenson, Steffi D. Moody, Sophia Kelley, and Kevin Prince filling out the Ensemble and understudy roles.

About the vision of the show the director, Chapman says, "I wanted to root the world of the show in a hyper-realistic place and embrace the horror of this piece. You will see blood. You will see things you don't expect. Keep your mind open, and whatever you do...don't feed the plants!"

Little Shop of Horrors is presented in the Beardsley Theater from October 6th through the 21st with 7:30 performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 3:00 matinees on Sunday. All tickets for the performances are $30. They are available online at Click Here, at the Frauenthal Box Office, or by calling (231) 727-8001. $15.00 Student rush tickets are available an hour before each production and group rates are available.

Muskegon Civic Theatre is a nonprofit community theatre organization in its 39th year of producing exceptional and diverse theatre experiences for and by the Muskegon community.