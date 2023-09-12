JAGGED LITTLE PILL And NAPOLEAN DYNAMITE Anniversary Celebration On Sale This Month At Miller Auditorium

Miller Auditorium has announced two rescheduled shows from 2022-23 going back on sale Friday, September 15, 2023. The Tony and Grammy Award-Winning Musical Jagged Little Pill, part of Miller's Zhang Broadway in West Michigan Series, and Napoleon Dynamite LIVE! 20th Anniversary Celebration, part of Miller's PNC Spotlight Series, goes on sale September 15 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at online at millerauditorium.com 24/7. Patrons can also purchase tickets at Miller's Box Office Mon.-Fri. Noon-6 p.m. in person or by phone at (269) 387-2300.

Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (she/her; Waitress, Pippin, 1776), Jagged Little Pill is an “electrifying, visceral and stunning” (The Hollywood Reporter) musical with an original story by Tony and Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (she/her; Juno, Tully), about a perfectly imperfect American family that “vaults the audience to its collective feet” (The Guardian). Nominated for a season-record of 15 Tony Awards following its Broadway premiere, The New York Times declared the show “redemptive, rousing and real… Jagged Little Pill stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway.”

Ignited by Morissette's groundbreaking lyrics and music – from beloved hits such as “You Oughta Know,” “Head Over Feet,” “Hand In My Pocket,” and “Ironic”, to brand new songs written for the show – Jagged Little Pill features explosive choreography by Tony Award nominee and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (he/him; “Apesh*t”, “Love Drought/Sandcastles” Live at The Grammys), and the raw power of an onstage band under the Musical Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements of Grammy, Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (he/him; Next to Normal, American Idiot).

Jagged Little Pill will be at Miller Auditorium January 16 & 17, 2024. The beloved indie classic Napoleon Dynamite was released 20 years ago. Since then, much has changed; but the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, stay in our hearts.

This unique evening includes a full screening of Napoleon Dynamite followed by a lively, freewheeling, discussion with fan-favorite cast members: Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro). This live show – perfect for the whole family – is a wild and hysterical blend of Q&A, comedy improv and plenty of audience participation will be at Miller Auditorium on Friday, January 19, 2024. VIP tickets are also available which include a premium seat, pre-show meet & greet and a signed poster.

More information on both of these exciting shows is available online at millerauditorium.com or by calling (269) 387-2300 or (800) 228-9858. Groups of 10 or more can call (269) 387-2253 for group discount information.