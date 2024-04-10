IT'S TIME PRESENTS: GIRLS NIGHT OUT Tour Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre

The performance will take place on July 13.
It's Time will present its 2024 tour featuring Kierra Sheard, Naomie Raine, Koryn Hawthorne, and Wande. Produced by Live Nation, the 29-date It's Time: Girls Night Out tour kicks off on Tuesday, June 11 in Orlando, FL at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, with stops across the U.S. including Detroit's Fisher Theatre on Saturday, July 13.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 11 at 10:00 a.m., and can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.
Tue Jun 11 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Thu Jun 13 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
Fri Jun 14 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theater
Sat Jun 15 – Raleigh, NC – Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts
Sun Jun 16 – Evans, GA – Columbia County Performing Arts Center
Tue Jun 18 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
Wed Jun 19 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall
Fri Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sat Jun 22 – Fort Worth, TX – Will Rogers Auditorium
Sun Jun 23 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre (San Antonio)
Thu Jun 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Fri Jun 28 – El Cajon, CA – Magnolia
Sat Jun 29 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre
Sun Jun 30 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
Tue Jul 02 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
Tue Jul 09 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre
Thu Jul 11 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Fri Jul 12 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre
Sat Jul 13 – Detroit, MI – Fisher Theatre
Sun Jul 14 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
Tue Jul 16 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium
Thu Jul 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark
Fri Jul 19 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
Sat Jul 20 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theater
Sun Jul 21 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Thu Jul 25 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Fri Jul 26 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center
Sat Jul 27 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
Sun Jul 28 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
