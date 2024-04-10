IT'S TIME PRESENTS: GIRLS NIGHT OUT Tour Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's Time will present its 2024 tour featuring Kierra Sheard, Naomie Raine, Koryn Hawthorne, and Wande. Produced by Live Nation, the 29-date It's Time: Girls Night Out tour kicks off on Tuesday, June 11 in Orlando, FL at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, with stops across the U.S. including Detroit's Fisher Theatre on Saturday, July 13.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 11 at 10:00 a.m., and can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

IT'S TIME: GIRLS NIGHT OUT 2024 TOUR DATES:

Tue Jun 11 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Thu Jun 13 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

Fri Jun 14 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theater

Sat Jun 15 – Raleigh, NC – Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

Sun Jun 16 – Evans, GA – Columbia County Performing Arts Center

Tue Jun 18 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

Wed Jun 19 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

Fri Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Jun 22 – Fort Worth, TX – Will Rogers Auditorium

Sun Jun 23 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre (San Antonio)

Thu Jun 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Jun 28 – El Cajon, CA – Magnolia

Sat Jun 29 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre

Sun Jun 30 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Tue Jul 02 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Tue Jul 09 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre

Thu Jul 11 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Fri Jul 12 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

Sat Jul 13 – Detroit, MI – Fisher Theatre

Sun Jul 14 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

Tue Jul 16 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

Thu Jul 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark

Fri Jul 19 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Sat Jul 20 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theater

Sun Jul 21 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Jul 25 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Fri Jul 26 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center

Sat Jul 27 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Sun Jul 28 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy