Han-na Chang Conducts World Premiere Of Anna Clyne's Saxophone Concerto With Jess Gillam

The two concerts will take place February 18-19 at Orchestra Hall as part of the PVS Classical Series.

Feb. 03, 2023  

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) will welcome conductor Han-Na Chang and saxophonist Jess Gillam to Orchestra Hall for a program including the world premiere of a new work by Anna Clyne, plus music by Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich. The two concerts will take place February 18-19 at Orchestra Hall as part of the PVS Classical Series.

The program will open with Tchaikovsky's Romeo & Juliet Fantasy Overture, beloved by audiences for its musical depiction of scenes from Shakespeare's tragedy. Next, Gillam is featured soloist in the world premiere of Anna Clyne's Glasslands, which conjures an imaginary world of three realms governed by the banshee-a female spirit who, in Irish folklore, heralds the death of a family member, usually by wailing, shrieking, or keening in the silence of the night. The program concludes with Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5, the composer's most popular work that contrasts deep sorrow with unassailable optimism, and a heavy dose of satire.

Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony & Saxophone Concerto World Premiere will take place Saturday, February 18 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, February 19 at 3 p.m. at Orchestra Hall.

The February 19 performance will also be webcast for free at dso.org and via Facebook Live as part of the DSO's Live from Orchestra Hall series.

Tickets for Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony & Saxophone Concerto World Premiere start at $25 and can be purchased at dso.org or by calling the Box Office at 313.576.5111, open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.




