Extra Mile Playwrights Theatre to Present BREAKING LAWS TO GAIN FREEDOM Staged Reading

6:00 pm, June 21, 2024, Extra Mile Playwrights Theatre will present a staged reading of Breaking Laws to Gain Freedom: Liberating Stories from Detroit at Live6 Alliance Neighborhood HomeBase, located at 7426 W. McNichols.

Breaking Laws to Gain Freedom: Liberating Stories from Detroit is an original collaborative work by playwrights Ann Eskridge, Gail Parrish, Forest Hudson, Maureen Paraventi, and Shawntai Brown. Featuring stories from 1833 to 1959, the play showcases historical events in Detroit that significantly impacted African Americans' civil rights and liberties. It sheds light on the lives of fugitives who escaped to Canada, soldiers who took up arms, and neighbors who fought for their homeowner's rights in the city. The play "brings comedy and entertainment as well as drama and truth to those who seek it-the known and unknown, the past and the present-so that one may benefit from the stories told and the truths imparted."

This sneak peek at EMPT and Open Door Theatre Company's upcoming production includes a talkback session with refreshments provided. Admission is free.

Visit Extra Mile Playwrights Theatre (extramilept.carrd.co) for more information about EMPT.

