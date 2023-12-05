Electric Forest Unveils Initial Music Lineup For 2024 Edition

Electric Forest has revealed the initial music lineup for its 2024 edition, taking place June 20-23 in Rothbury, Michigan. Electric Forest remains one of the world's most unique festivals, an interactive wonderland cultivated by the collective energy of its participants and producers. The experience is defined by a feeling of total immersion, guiding attendees through a multi-faceted journey defined by the pillars of community, creation, and inclusion.

With the 2024 lineup, Electric Forest once again provides something for fans of all styles of electronic music and beyond. Headliners for next year will include Forest legend Pretty Lights, the bone-rattling sounds of Excision, and Cyclops Recordings founder Subtronics. A variety of rare collaborative artist sets are also on deck, including EVERYTHING ALWAYS (Dom Dolla + John Summit), PSYREN (CloZee + LSDREAM), and Big Gigantic and NGHTMRE teaming up for their Gigantic NGHTMRE project.

Jam fans can rejoice as The String Cheese Incident returns to perform two Incidents, plus sets from fellow torchbearers of the genre The Disco Biscuits and Umphrey's McGee. Some of the more unexpected names on the lineup include Grammy-winning singer Nelly Furtado and famed Atlanta hip-hop artist Ludacris, each bringing their iconic sounds to Electric Forest next year. The list of headliners is rounded out by Belgian techno queen Charlotte de Witte, a solo set from John Summit, and performances by Black Tiger Sex Machine, Ben Böhmer, and Knock2.

Additional house and techno favorites on the lineup include Mau P, LP Giobbi, DJ Tennis, Sultan + Shepard, TSHA, and Coco & Breezy, while heavier sounds will come courtesy of Chase & Status, Barclay Crenshaw, ATLiens, Wooli, and Alison Wonderland's new project Whyte Fang. The 2024 lineup also showcases a variety of live acts with their own electronic influences, featuring performances by Cannons, NEIL FRANCES, and DRAMA. More artists will continue to be announced leading up to the festival.

Over the weekend, Electric Forest began teasing the lineup by sending text messages to fans with emojis hinting at artists on the lineup. These hints then made their way to the Electric Forest Reddit, where fans reveled in uncovering the clues in anticipation of the lineup. Additionally, in a beloved tradition, Electric Forest Radio played artists from the lineup on the morning of the launch.

Applications are now open for The Wish Machine, which remains one of the ultimate personifications of the festival's community-driven ethos. The program calls on Forest Family to dream up their ultimate Electric Forest fantasy prize to submit alongside an act of good they will commit to doing in their community if selected. The program has generated over 7,500 inspiring commitments through the years, resulting in donations to humanitarian efforts, the creation of a mental health support group, various community clean-up and improvement projects, and more while granting wishes ranging from a slot on the lineup to private artist performances.

Since 2011, Electric Forest has remained committed to the constant reimagination of what a festival experience can be. It's this thoughtful and innovative approach to production and programming that has helped foster one of the world's most dedicated festival communities. It's a place where acceptance, safety, and self-expression are the most valuable currency, surprise and wonder hide around every corner, and no two journeys are the same.

Passes for Electric Forest 2024 will go on sale at 12pm ET on Friday, December 8th through the festival's official Click Here. This includes options for camping packages, lodging, and vehicle passes.

Electric Forest 2024 Lineup (A-Z)

ACRAZE

ALLEYCVT

ATLiens

AYYBO

Barclay Crenshaw

Ben Böhmer

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Calussa

Cannons

Caspa

Cassian

Charlotte De Witte

Chase & Status

Coco & Breezy

Cuco (DJ Set)

Dimension

Dirtwire

Dixon's Violin

DJ Tennis

DRAMA

Dumpstaphunk

Eggy

EVERYTHING ALWAYS (Dom Dolla + John Summit)

Excision

Gigantic NGHTMRE

Green Velvet

Hamdi

INZO

it's murph

John Summit

Juelz

Kenny Beats

Knock2

Le Youth

Lettuce

LEVEL UP

Libianca

LP Giobbi

Luci

Ludacris

LYNY

Maddy O'Neal

Major League Djz

Mascolo

Matroda

Mau P

Michaël Brun

NEIL FRANCES

Nelly Furtado

ODEN & Fatzo

PAPERWATER

Peach Tree Rascals

Pretty Lights

PSYREN (CloZee + LSDREAM)

Ranger Trucco

Rawayana

Sammy Virji

Slayyyter

Subtronics

Sultan + Shepard

The Disco Biscuits

The String Cheese Incident

TSHA

Umphrey's McGee

venbee

Vini Vici

VNSSA B2B Nala

Westend

Whyte Fang

Will Clarke

Wooli