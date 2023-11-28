ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to ThumbCoast Theaters This Week

ThumbCoast Theaters will present Elf the Musical as this year’s family-friendly holiday production at The Boardwalk Theatre! Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

“We are proud to have a fabulous production team helming this show: Lisa Copley directing, Bethany Tesner music directing and Lauren Riggs choreographing. These ladies are hardworking teammates that have brought the show to life on our stage and we are excited for audiences to see what they have come up with. Elf will be a visual spectacular in every way; from the winter wonderland set, to the bright costumes and the flashy choreography” says Artistic Director Brittany Smith.

The cast features Caleb Sager, making his ThumbCoast debut in the lead role as Buddy the Elf. Emma LePlante (Jovie), Alexander Cousins (Manager), Elizabeth Moses (Emily Hobbs), Henry Reid (Michael Hobbs), Eleanor Miller (Young Kid), Cameron Clements (Ensemble), and Annabel Pullman (Ensemble) are also making their debuts. Many other cast favorites will be performing in this holiday spectacular, including Sean Michaels (Santa), Christy Kreidler (Mrs. Claus), Randy Skotarczyk (Mr. Greenway), Ash Moran (Deb), and Jeff Hinkle (Walter Hobbs), and Bethany Tesner, Lauren Riggs, Alex Pergoni, Mike Danaj, Kaycee White, Jonathon Slease, Aaron Buckley round out the ensemble.

This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, as Buddy says, “the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear!”

Elf the Musical is produced in special arrangement with Music Theatre International and runs December 1 – 23 at The Boardwalk Theatre in downtown Marine City. Tickets are $38 and can be purchased at Click Here or by calling the box office at 810-278-1749.