Detroit Public Theatre Announces Cast For CONFEDERATES By Dominique Morisseau

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Detroit Public Theatre has announced the cast for CONFEDERATES, by DPT Executive Artistic Producer, MacArthur Genius award-winning, Tony nominated, Daughter of Detroit, Dominique Morisseau.

This searing and acclaimed play leaps back and forth in time to hold an unyielding lens to the racism and gender biases that plague America's institutions to this day. Revolution is the bond between two Black women living in America 160 years apart - Sara, an enslaved woman preparing herself to fight for the Union during the Civil War, and Sandra, a political science professor at an esteemed university fighting institutional racism. Performances begin with two Pick Your Price Previews on Thursday, February 6 at 7pm and Friday, February 7 at 8pm, and run through Sunday, March 16. The production officially opens on Saturday, February 8 at 8pm.

“As a professor and theater-maker, this play has a special place in my heart”, says the play’s Director, Goldie Patrick. Patrick continues, “As a native Detroiter, for me, Detroit has always been associated with Freedom. From downtown and Northend churches that served as stops on the Underground Railroad, to rich history in museums, to studying pioneers who made liberation their purpose; Detroit, is a freedom land. This is why I am so honored to have the opportunity to tell this gorgeous story of freedom, written by fellow Detroiter, Dominique Morrisueau. This hilarious play, Confederates is ours, all of ours. It’s the story of how we are woven into each other’s history whether we were kin, allies, or beneficiaries of institutions. Our freedoms are tied together. Both Sandra and Sandra are willing to risk everything for freedom. A freedom that neither of them knows personally yet, but still both equally believe in deeply. Bringing this story home is an opportunity to ask the artists involved, the audience and the greater community, what are you willing to do…give up even…to ensure freedom and justice for all?”

The cast of CONFEDERATES includes Whitney Johnson, Vanessa Mazhangara, Rebecca Rose Mims, Meredith Parker, and Will Street

The production will include scenic and props design by Monika Essen, lighting design by John Alexander, sound design by Lumumba Leon Renyolds II, costume design by Shelby Newport, Make-up and wig design by Cornell Jermaine, projections design by Jeromy Hopgood, and Intimacy Coordination by Monica Williams. Siena Yusi is the production stage manager. Jwymon Williams is the Assistant Stage Manager. Jesse Boyd Williams Assistant Directs.

DPT’s 10th Season began with James Ijames’ Pulitzer Prize winning, FAT HAM, followed by the joyful, surprising, irreverent, and moving DPT Holiday Cabaret for the 2nd year in a row. CONFEDERATES is kicking off the second half of the season before community performances of Dominique Morisseau’s Detroit ‘67 tours the area this spring. Season 10 will close with the world premiere of SOFT TARGET by Emily Kaczmarek. This stunning new work about childhood, guns, and all the wounds we cannot see explores the impact of gun violence on communities, families, and children, opening space for brave, and caring dialogue. .

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at www.detroitpublictheatre.org or by calling 313-974-7918.

Comments