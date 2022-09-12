DEATH OF A SALESMAN Comes to FIM Flint Repertory Theatre This Month

Willy Loman is coming to Flint in September! He'll be played by two-time Tony Award-nominee Lewis J. Stadlen at the FIM Flint Repertory Theatre Sept. 23 - Oct. 9. This is the opening of Flint Rep's season and another event in FIM's ongoing September Spectacular to celebrate its new season and new, unified brand.

Stadlen received Tony nominations for his performances in the Broadway productions of Candide and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. He is best known for playing Ira Fried in The Sopranos and he is the son of prolific voice actor Allen Swift. Stadlen joins legends George C. Scott, Dustin Hoffman, Brian Dennehy, Christopher Lloyd and Phillip Seymour Hoffman, who have also played Loman in productions over the past few decades.

"I've been blessed to have a long, diverse and storied career," expressed Stadlen. "Working with FIM Flint Repertory Theatre is an exciting opportunity. Adding my name to the list of actors and directors it has featured in its critically acclaimed shows, including some bold premieres, is something I look forward to this fall."

Written in 1949 and widely considered to be one of the best plays of the 20th century, Arthur Miller's classic drama chronicles the fate of the tragic hero Willy Loman as he crumbles under the weight of the American Dream and appears to be slipping into senility. It is a two-act tragedy set in 1940s New York and told through a montage of Loman's memories, dreams, and arguments. This emotionally gripping American classic about fathers and sons, promise and anguish, loyalty and loss is as relevant today as ever.

Opening night is September 23. After being rescheduled from the 2021-22 season, theatregoers will be able to enjoy this iconic show, which is a winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a Tony Award for Best Play.

"Working with a lead actor as well known and revered as Stadlen is yet another milestone for the Flint Rep as well as myself as a director. Adding this show back to the Flint Rep's line-up for this season and finally getting to share it with current and future patrons is another opportunity to showcase the caliber of productions and cast we bring to Flint," explained FIM Flint Repertory Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes, who will also direct the show.

Death of a Salesman is generously sponsored by the Nartel Family Foundation.

The Rep's 2022-23 season also includes The Who's Tommy, The Future is Female, The Magnificent Seven, the 2023 New Works Festival, and Ragtime. Season subscriptions and individual performance tickets are available now. Look for them online at Tickets.thefim.org, at the FIM Ticket Center box offices at The Whiting and Capitol Theatre, or by calling (810) 237-7333. Genesee County residents enjoy a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work.