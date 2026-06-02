COME FROM AWAY, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and More Set For Farmers Alley Theatre's 2026/2027 Season

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Farmers Alley Theatre has announced its 2026/2027 season lineup: My Mother and the Michigan/Ohio War, Come from Away, Accomplice, Lost in Yonkers, Kimberly Akimbo, and a TBD title to be announced soon.

Managing Artistic Director Jeremy Koch says, “The leadership team at Farmers Alley Theatre are grateful to our team and to our audiences for an extremely successful 18th season. We were blessed with frequent full houses and extended weekends. We have tripled our audience base over the last two seasons and we are so proud to be celebrating our 19th season with shows that are bound to spark joy and stir the soul. Our 2026/2027 Season promises thrilling experiences from the moment the lights go down to the final standing ovation."

My Mother and the Michigan / Ohio War

Season 19 begins with My Mother and the Michigan / Ohio War by Paul Stroili. From the creator of A Jukebox for the Algonquin comes a hilarious new comedy about family, football, and the "Toledo Strip." When a bizarre accident leaves Izzy a widow, she enlists her Wolverine daughter and Buckeye son to fulfill her late husband's dream: a full-scale reenactment of the Michigan-Ohio War. “Historical” becomes “hysterical” in this award-winning battle of wits. The Sun Times News says that the play “…combines side-splitting humor with poignant moments and an ending you'll never forget." My Mother and the Michigan / Ohio War opens September 17, 2026.

Come From Away

Farmers Alley Theatre then brings back a fan favorite for an early holiday gift: the musical from Season 18, Come From Away! On September 11, 2001, 38 planes were diverted to the tiny town of Gander, Newfoundland, doubling its population overnight. This Tony-winning musical tells the remarkable true story of the townspeople who opened their hearts and homes to thousands of stranded travelers, proving that even in the darkest times, we are all part of one global family. Kathy Mulay again serves as director, and there will be other familiar faces as well from last season's production. “Come From Away is the fastest selling show in our history,” says Koch. “It puts a spotlight on kindness, empathy, generosity and the enduring human spirit. We are bringing it back so quickly not only because 2026 marks 25 years since these events occurred, but more so because Come From Away is the kind of tale that people want to hear again and again. It reminds us about the best of humanity. It restores our faith in the world.” Come From Away opens November 5, 2026.

Accomplice

Looking ahead to 2027, Farmers Alley will sprinkle some mystery in your life as it presents Accomplice by Rupert Holmes. What begins as a classic murder plot at a remote British cabin quickly spirals into a meta-theatrical roller coaster of twists that blur the lines between fiction and reality. This Award-winning comedy-thriller will keep you screaming with laughter—just be sure to keep its secrets hush-hush! Accomplice opens January 28, 2027.

Lost In Yonkers

Next up on the docket is Neil Simon's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, Lost In Yonkers. Two young brothers are suddenly left on the doorstep of their stern Grandma Kurnitz in 1942 New York. As they navigate a strange new world, the boys encounter their eccentric Aunt Bella, her secret romance, and a small-time hoodlum uncle. It is a funny and poignant "memory play" about the resilience of family. Lost in Yonkers opens March 18, 2027.

Kimberly Akimbo

Finishing out the spring and leading the way into next summer is the unique and remarkable musical Kimberly Akimbo by Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire. Kimberly is a bright New Jersey teen navigating family dysfunction, a first crush, and a rare genetic condition that causes her to age at four times the normal rate. Forced to deal with everything from her own mortality to possible felony charges, she remains a hilarious optimist determined to find happiness and embark on a great adventure. Kimberly Akimbo opens May 20, 2027.

While Farmers Alley Theatre is keeping the final title of its upcoming Summer 2027 lineup under wraps for just a bit longer, anticipation is already building for what promises to be an absolute blockbuster. The final musical of the 2026/2027 season will open on July 15, 2027.

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