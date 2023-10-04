Broadway In Detroit Launches New Website & Ticketing Platform

Broadway In Detroit has announced that beginning Wednesday October 4, all of its events that go on sale to the public will do so through ATG Tickets. This change comes with a full re-launch of BroadwayInDetroit.com which will host the ticket sales platform for new events. Broadway In Detroit events currently on sale through Ticketmaster will remain available through the Ticketmaster platform through the run of each engagement. Tickets that go on sale to any future event will be sold through ATG Tickets.

“We are very excited to launch the new look of our Broadway In Detroit website and ATG ticketing system”, says Broadway In Detroit General Manager, Jamie Bugett. “Fans can purchase their tickets directly through the flow of our website and see all the different packages we have to offer and enhance their experience.”

Tickets for ALL Broadway In Detroit events are available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. In moving to ATG Tickets, Detroit fans will once again be able to purchase tickets to Broadway In Detroit events sold on ATG Tickets by phone at (313) 887-1256.

About ATG Tickets

ATG Tickets is The Ambassador Theatre Group’s in-house ticketing service. Launched in 2008, it now attracts over 40 million unique visitors a year. It is a pioneer in revenue management, analysis, and reporting technologies.

Shows Available for Purchase Through Ticketmaster:

Funny Girl: Now – October 8 | Fisher Theatre

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: October 12 | Fisher Theatre

Company: October 17 – 29 | Fisher Theatre

Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party: November 5 | Fisher Theatre

Mrs. Doubtfire: November 14 – 26 | Fisher Theatre

Frozen: November 29 – December 17 | Detroit Opera House

Chelsea Handler: Little Big B*tch Tour: November 30 – December 1 | Fisher Theatre

American Girl Live! In Concert: December 7 | Fisher Theatre

A Very Darren Crissmas: December 10 | Fisher Theatre

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations: December 19 – 23 | Fisher Theatre

Gregory Porter: December 22 | Detroit Opera House

Blue Note Records 85th Anniversary Tour: January 19, 2024 | Fisher Theatre

Hatsune Miku – Miku Expo 2024: May 12, 2024 | Fisher Theatre

Shows Available for Purchase Through ATG Tickets:

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas: On Sale October 6 | December 2 & 3 | Fisher Theatre

The Hip Hop Nutcracker: On Sale October 6 | December 9 | Fisher Theatre

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical: On Sale October 6 | December 15 & 16 | Fisher Theatre

Wicked*: On Sale October 13 | January 24 – February 18, 2024 | Detroit Opera House

To Kill a Mockingbird: On Sale November 17 | March 5 – 17, 2024 | Fisher Theatre

Leanne Morgan - Just Getting Started: On Sale October 6 | June 22, 2024 | Fisher Theatre

*Ticketholders who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster for WICKED during the WICKED pre-sale August 7-9 will still be able to access and use their tickets through their Ticketmaster account and app. NEW ticket sales for WICKED will be sold through ATG Tickets online at BroadwayInDetroit.com.

Broadway In Detroit subscribers for the 2023-24 Season will continue to access their Subscription tickets and accounts through their My Broadway In Detroit account on Ticketmaster. Subscribers will receive detailed information on their new services available through ATG Tickets with their renewal information for Broadway In Detroit's 2024-25 Season to be announced in early 2024.

Tickets for ALL Broadway In Detroit events regardless of ticketing platform are always available through BroadwayInDetroit.com. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or “third party” ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

For more information on Broadway in Detroit, subscriptions, group sales and more, please visit www.BroadwayinDetroit.com