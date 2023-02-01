Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BLUES NIGHT IN THE MEADOW Comes to Meadow Brook Theatre This Month

Performances run from February 15 through March 12, 2023.

Feb. 01, 2023  
Three different women and one man who does them wrong create the perfect opportunity for Blues in the Night, the latest musical to run at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, MI.

Conceived and originally directed by Sheldon Epps, with original vocal arrangements and musical direction by Chapman Roberts and orchestrations and additional vocal arrangements by Sy Johnson, Blues in the Night, running from February 15 through March 12, 2023, is a celebration of a truly American art form.

Blues in the Nights is directed and choreographed by Tyrick Wiltez Jones. "Tyrick is familiar to MBT audiences with many appearances on stage and has choreographed multiple shows for us," says Cheryl Marshall, MBT managing director. "We're pleased he's able to join us as a guest director for Blues in the Night."

"Blues in the Night has a unique way of presenting these classic blues songs," says Tyrick Wiltez Jones, director of the show. "I feel the Meadow Brook Theatre audiences will love the way the story weaves together music from Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington and Johnny Mercer."


Cast members include Angela Birchett as The Lady from the Road, Jameelah Leaundra as The Woman of the World, Jackey Good as The Woman with a Date, and Parnell Damone Marcono as The Man in the Saloon.

Brittanie Nichole Sicker is the stage manager with scenic design by Kristen Gribbin, costume design by Karen Kangas-Preston, lighting design by Neil Koivu, and sound design by Mike Duncan.

Brian E. Buckner is the musical director, conducts the band, and plays the piano. He is joined by Russ Macklem (Trumpet), Don Platter (Saxophone), Jackson Stone (Bass) and Louis Jones III (Drums).


Tickets range from $37 to $46 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing.

Blues in the Night is made possible through the generous support of The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, The National Endowment for the Arts, The Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild.

A special note: As Covid-19 is a constantly changing situation, MBT will be monitoring and adhering to the guidance given by the CDC, the State of Michigan, the Actor's Equity Association, and Oakland University. Check the Meadow Brook Theatre website at www.mbtheatre.com for the latest information on efforts to keep everyone safe.

Meadow Brook Theatre is a professional theatre located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. For additional information, please visit www.mbtheatre.com or call 248-377-3300. Meadow Brook Theatre is a nonprofit, cultural institution serving southeast Michigan for 55 years.




