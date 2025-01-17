Aaron LaVigne to Headline Tribute To The Beatles at The Encore Musical Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Encore Musical Theatre Company will kick off 2025 with a heartfelt tribute to one of the most iconic bands in music history: The Beatles. Performances will take place January 23-26, 2025, on the Maas stage.

The Beatles-comprised of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr-rose to fame in the early 1960s and remain a global cultural phenomenon. Their groundbreaking sound captivated audiences worldwide. With countless chart-topping hits, including "Hey Jude," "Let It Be," "Yesterday," and "Come Together," The Beatles have sold over 600 million albums and continue to inspire generations of fans and musicians.

Bringing this iconic music to life, The Encore's tribute cast will feature Aaron LaVigne, a singer/songwriter and Encore favorite who appeared in previous season's tributes to The Mamas & the Papas, and James Taylor. LaVigne may be best known for his role as Jesus in the 50th anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, but his career spans Broadway, symphonies, and international concert halls. Joining him is Chris Joseph, a local performer whose extensive career with The Encore includes tributes such as Classic Rock 2.0, Sam Cooke, Stevie Wonder, and Queen. Ash Moran, another Encore standout, brings their versatile talents back to the Maas stage. With past Encore tributes including Simon and Garfunkel and Broadway Thrillers, Ash has also charmed audiences in main stage productions such as Into the Woods and Little Shop of Horrors.

The Beatles tribute is directed by The Encore's artistic director Dan Cooney, with music direction by Jason Mulay Koch. Cooney shared his excitement for the production, stating, "The music of The Beatles remains timeless, resonating across generations with its universal themes and innovative artistry. What makes The Encore's tribute concerts so unique is the way our artists bring their individual talents and perspectives to these iconic songs, creating something fresh and deeply personal. It's thrilling to see audiences connect with this music in such a theatrical way."

The Encore's Tribute Concert Series is generously sponsored by Dexter's Pub. Tickets for the performances are selling quickly, a testament to the enduring popularity of The Beatles' music and the dynamic approach The Encore takes in presenting these tribute concerts. Whether you're a lifelong fan or discovering their genius for the first time, this tribute promises to be an uplifting and unforgettable experience.

Comments