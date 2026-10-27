ANA GASTEYER: SUGAR & BOOZE HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR and More is Coming to Wharton Center in November

NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Wharton Center will present a lineup of dance, theater, storytelling, and music throughout November 2026. Highlights include Ballets Jazz Montréal's Dance Me – Music by Leonard Cohen, Manual Cinema's The 4th Witch, The Moth Mainstage: Tightrope, the family production What Do You Do With a Problem?, and Ana Gasteyer: Sugar & Booze Holiday Spectacular.

BALLET JAZZ MONTREAL: DANCE ME – MUSIC BY Leonard Cohen

Nov 5

Cobb Great Hall

A stunning dance journey set to the beauty of Leonard Cohen's music and lyrics, including iconic songs like “Hallelujah,” “Everybody Knows,” and more. Approved by Cohen during his lifetime, Dance Me is an exclusive creation inspired by the rich and profound work of Montréal's celebrated poet, artist, and songwriter. This stunning work explores the cycles of life through five seasons, drawing on his deeply reflective music and poems.

MANUAL CINEMA'S THE 4th WITCH

Nov 10

Cobb Great Hall

Manual Cinema's The 4th Witch is a fantastic new tale, inspired by elements of Shakespeare's Macbeth, in which a girl escapes war and flees into a dark forest. Told through shadow puppetry, actors in silhouette, and live music, The 4th Witch begins on the eve of an invasion of a small town by the local warlord, Macbeth. The girl flees and escapes into the nearby forest, where she is rescued by a witch, who adopts her as an apprentice. As she becomes more skilled in witchcraft, her grief draws her into a quest against Macbeth.

THE MOTH MAINSTAGE: TIGHTROPE

Nov 13

Cobb Great Hall

Storytellers include Lansing-based Andrea King Collier, East Lansing-based Maureen Abood, and hosted by actor Amir Baghdadchi of Ann Arbor. Join The Moth this fall for TIGHTROPE, an evening of extraordinary true stories about what happens when there's no clear path—only the courage to keep moving forward. Additional storytellers Bethany Hall, Jameer Pond, and Mike Zimmerman.

Stories of balancing without a net. Trusting your gut. Taking the leap before you know where you'll land. Of big gambles and near misses, quiet acts of bravery and glorious mistakes. Of sending the text, booking the flight, sharing the secret you've carried for years, and watching everything change. Come spend an evening on the edge. One step can change the whole story.

ACT ONE FAMILY EVENT: WHAT DO YOU DO WITH A PROBLEM?

Wharton Center co-commission

Nov 15

Cobb Great Hall

The dance and theatrical adaptation of the #1 New York Times bestseller, What Do You Do With a Problem?, is a powerful story for all ages about a child facing a persistent problem. At first, the problem feels overwhelming, growing larger the more it's ignored. But when the child bravely confronts it, the problem reveals unexpected possibilities. This moving production invites audiences to see challenges in a new light—reminding us that within every problem may lie a hidden opportunity … and a chance to discover something meaningful about ourselves.

Ana Gasteyer: SUGAR & BOOZE HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

Nov 19, 2026

Pasant Theatre

Ana Gasteyer is a celebrated musician, comedian, and actor known for her dynamic and versatile career across music, television, and Broadway. Best known for her time as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, and her Tony nominated role in the current run of Schmigadoon!, Ana Gasteyer is a natural performer with a powerhouse voice, captivating audiences for decades with her wit, warmth, and extraordinary talent. Whether she's belting out a holiday classic, commanding the Broadway stage, or delivering biting satire on screen, Ana Gasteyer continues to charm audiences with her extraordinary range and undeniable talent.

​

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 07 Hrs 10 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming