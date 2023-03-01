YI Love Jewish To Present Free Readings Of Josef Mundi's IT'S GOING AROUND

As part of the YI Love Play Reading Series, YI Love Jewish will present Avi Hoffman's English translation of the controversial Hebrew thriller It's Going Around by Josef Mundi, for audiences in Boca Raton and Miami Beach on March 26 and March 28, 2023.

An award-winning Israeli psychodrama about idealism, identity, and insanity, It's Going Around speculates as to what happens when Dr. Theodore Herzl, the Father of Zionism and the concept of a Jewish State in Palestine, meets Franz Kafka, noted author, playwright and assimilated Jew, in an insane asylum in modern-day Israel. This play is the only one in the history of the State of Israel to be shut down by the authorities in the 1960s; it was eventually reinstated by the Israeli Supreme Court, and ultimately became one of the most important and successful plays in the history of Israeli Theatre.

Avi Hoffman translated, adapted, and will direct the reading, and will take on the role of Franz Kafka. It's Going Around will also star South Florida favorites Dave Corey as Theodore Herzl and Ilana Isaacson as The Secretary. The events are free however donations are always welcome. To RSVP: Click on https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227952®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fyilovejewish.org%2Fyiloveplayreadings%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

YI Love Play Readings is sponsored by the Greater Miami Jewish Federation Jewish Incubator Grant 2023, and the Afran Foundation and is co-sponsored by Dr. Bruce and Lesley Zafran of Parkland, the Sue and Leonard Miller Center for Contemporary Judaic Studies/George Feldenkreis Program in Judaic Studies at the University of Miami, The Betsy South Beach, Miami Beach JCC, the Alper JCC and the Adolph & Rose Levis JCC, Mo's Deli, and the Yiddish Theatre Alliance.

With a six-year history of seasonal play readings as a way to educate and entertain, YI Love Jewish now has developed a year-long series that includes scholarly lectures with an aim to highlight different aspects of Jewish life, culture, language, and history. Each of the 2022/2023 YI Love Play Readings will be performed and filmed in front of a live audience in Boca Raton and Miami after which they will be made available to schools, Jewish centers, cultural partners and online audiences across the world. The It's Going Around reading is part of the organization's celebration of Israel's 75th Anniversary.