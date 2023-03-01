Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

YI Love Jewish To Present Free Readings Of Josef Mundi's IT'S GOING AROUND

Hebrew thriller It's Going Around by Josef Mundi, for audiences in Boca Raton and Miami Beach on March 26 and March 28.

Mar. 01, 2023  

YI Love Jewish To Present Free Readings Of Josef Mundi's IT'S GOING AROUND

As part of the YI Love Play Reading Series, YI Love Jewish will present Avi Hoffman's English translation of the controversial Hebrew thriller It's Going Around by Josef Mundi, for audiences in Boca Raton and Miami Beach on March 26 and March 28, 2023.

An award-winning Israeli psychodrama about idealism, identity, and insanity, It's Going Around speculates as to what happens when Dr. Theodore Herzl, the Father of Zionism and the concept of a Jewish State in Palestine, meets Franz Kafka, noted author, playwright and assimilated Jew, in an insane asylum in modern-day Israel. This play is the only one in the history of the State of Israel to be shut down by the authorities in the 1960s; it was eventually reinstated by the Israeli Supreme Court, and ultimately became one of the most important and successful plays in the history of Israeli Theatre.

Avi Hoffman translated, adapted, and will direct the reading, and will take on the role of Franz Kafka. It's Going Around will also star South Florida favorites Dave Corey as Theodore Herzl and Ilana Isaacson as The Secretary. The events are free however donations are always welcome. To RSVP: Click on https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227952®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fyilovejewish.org%2Fyiloveplayreadings%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

YI Love Play Readings is sponsored by the Greater Miami Jewish Federation Jewish Incubator Grant 2023, and the Afran Foundation and is co-sponsored by Dr. Bruce and Lesley Zafran of Parkland, the Sue and Leonard Miller Center for Contemporary Judaic Studies/George Feldenkreis Program in Judaic Studies at the University of Miami, The Betsy South Beach, Miami Beach JCC, the Alper JCC and the Adolph & Rose Levis JCC, Mo's Deli, and the Yiddish Theatre Alliance.

With a six-year history of seasonal play readings as a way to educate and entertain, YI Love Jewish now has developed a year-long series that includes scholarly lectures with an aim to highlight different aspects of Jewish life, culture, language, and history. Each of the 2022/2023 YI Love Play Readings will be performed and filmed in front of a live audience in Boca Raton and Miami after which they will be made available to schools, Jewish centers, cultural partners and online audiences across the world. The It's Going Around reading is part of the organization's celebration of Israel's 75th Anniversary.




Sunflower Creative Arts Spring Garden Party Comes to Delray Beach Photo
Sunflower Creative Arts Spring Garden Party Comes to Delray Beach
On Saturday, March 25, an intimate dinner party will be held to benefit Sunflower Creative Arts, a nonprofit 501c3 organization dedicated to empowering children and families to be confident, creative, and compassionate through Play, Nature, and the Arts.
Dimensions Dance Theatre Brings POSSIBLE To Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center Photo
Dimensions Dance Theatre Brings POSSIBLE To Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center
Following November’s highly anticipated return to the stage of the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami (DDTM) is once more captivating audiences with riveting new performances, including the freshly commissioned piece Possible: Imagination Is the Root of Change, choreographed by William Ervin, and En Camino by choreographer Beatriz García.
Zoppé: An Italian Family Circus Comes to the Moss Center Photo
Zoppé: An Italian Family Circus Comes to the Moss Center
The spring season at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center comes to life this coming weekend with a series of breathtaking performances by Zoppé: An Italian Family Circus on March 3 at 7 p.m.; March 4 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.; and March 5 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the Backyard Concert Lawn.
Summer Shorts Returns With All-New Homegrown Edition Featuring Miamis Best Emerging BIPOC Photo
Summer Shorts Returns With All-New Homegrown Edition Featuring Miami's Best Emerging BIPOC Playwrights
City Theatre and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will present SUMMER SHORTS: HOMEGROWN EDITION, a celebration of Miami's best emerging BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) playwrights featuring eight refreshing and revealing ten-minute plays celebrating Miami's homegrown talent.

More Hot Stories For You


Sunflower Creative Arts Spring Garden Party Comes to Delray BeachSunflower Creative Arts Spring Garden Party Comes to Delray Beach
March 1, 2023

On Saturday, March 25, an intimate dinner party will be held to benefit Sunflower Creative Arts, a nonprofit 501c3 organization dedicated to empowering children and families to be confident, creative, and compassionate through Play, Nature, and the Arts.
Dimensions Dance Theatre Brings POSSIBLE To Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts CenterDimensions Dance Theatre Brings POSSIBLE To Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center
March 1, 2023

Following November’s highly anticipated return to the stage of the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami (DDTM) is once more captivating audiences with riveting new performances, including the freshly commissioned piece Possible: Imagination Is the Root of Change, choreographed by William Ervin, and En Camino by choreographer Beatriz García.
Zoppé: An Italian Family Circus Comes to the Moss CenterZoppé: An Italian Family Circus Comes to the Moss Center
March 1, 2023

The spring season at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center comes to life this coming weekend with a series of breathtaking performances by Zoppé: An Italian Family Circus on March 3 at 7 p.m.; March 4 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.; and March 5 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the Backyard Concert Lawn.
Summer Shorts Returns With All-New Homegrown Edition Featuring Miami's Best Emerging BIPOC PlaywrightsSummer Shorts Returns With All-New Homegrown Edition Featuring Miami's Best Emerging BIPOC Playwrights
March 1, 2023

City Theatre and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will present SUMMER SHORTS: HOMEGROWN EDITION, a celebration of Miami's best emerging BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) playwrights featuring eight refreshing and revealing ten-minute plays celebrating Miami's homegrown talent.
DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to The Lake Worth PlayhouseDIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to The Lake Worth Playhouse
March 1, 2023

LAKE WORTH PLAYHOUSE has announced the opening of Dial M for Murder on the Main Stage as part of our 70th Season.
share