YI Love Jewish Purim Mini-Fest Will Host Two Events in Miami/Dade and Broward Counties

YI Love Jewish presents two Purim Holiday Mini-Fest events in March.

Esther in the Spotlight, by acclaimed playwright Rich Orloff, is an irreverent and hilarious retelling of the biblical story of Esther (the genesis of the Purim holiday). Described as “Mel Brooks meets The Bible,” this free concert version of Orloff's comedic masterpiece offers more than just laughs; it delves into themes of identity, destiny, and the pursuit of meaning. With Orloff's track record of theatrical excellence, including Critic's Picks and international productions, audiences can expect an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

The ground-breaking one-person play and documentary film celebrating the character of Gimpel the Fool created by Nobel Laureate Isaac Bashevis Singer will star Howard Rypp of Israel's acclaimed Nephesh Theatre Company. Featuring music by Ron Wiseman, and Singer's text translated by Saul Bellow, the film, combined with Rypp's live performance weaves klezmer music into a surrealistic theatrical presentation. Audiences will be captivated by Gimpel's unwavering faith and his journey through betrayal and ridicule, inspiring reflection, and belief in human goodness.

YI Love Jewish is a division of The Yiddishkayt Initiative, Inc., a not-for-profit public charity dedicated to fighting antisemitism through the arts by preserving and presenting Jewish culture and its far-reaching impact on the world. Through theater, music, lectures, film, TV, and other media, the organization strives to make the world a more accepting place. For more information visit www.yilovejewish.org.

For event registration and tickets visit YILoveJewish.org/events. Tickets for Gimpel the Fool range in price from $18-$36-$54. Tickets for Esther in the Spotlight are free.

For more information, to speak with anyone involved in the festival, more photos and/or graphics, or to attend a performance, please contact Sheri Smith at sheris@yilovejewish.org.

Esther in the Spotlight

Tuesday March 19, 2024 - 7:30 PM

Miami Beach JCC

4221 Pine Tree Drive,

Miami Beach, FL 33140



Wednesday March 20, 2024 - 7:30 PM

Alper JCC

11155 SW 112th Avenue

Miami, FL 33176



Thursday March 21, 2024 - 7:30 PM

Soref JCC

6501 West Sunrise Boulevard

Plantation, FL 33313

Gimpel the Fool

Friday, March 22, 2024 – 7:30 PM

The Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center

3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Boulevard,

Davie, FL 33314

Saturday, March 23, 2024 – 7:30 PM

Coral Springs High School

7201 West Sample Road,

Coral Springs, FL 33065



Sunday, March 24, 2024 – 7:30 PM

Alper JCC

6501 West Sunrise Boulevard

Plantation, FL 33313