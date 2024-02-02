YI Love Jewish Announces the Acclaimed Cast of A Timely Play Addresing Free Speech On Campus: GO DOWN, MOSES

YI Love Jewish, a renowned cultural organization dedicated to fostering understanding and appreciation of Jewish life, culture, language, and history, has announced the cast of its upcoming staged play reading of "GO DOWN, MOSES," by Dana Leslie Goldstein.

Directed by Tara Weidenfeller and starring Jacob Altman, Alan Goodman, David Hepburn, Dahlia Johnson, Khaleel Kelly, Sophia Kleinman and McKayla Martin. This event is part of YI Love Play Readings South Florida, a year-long series that combines captivating theatrical performances with insightful scholarly lectures.

This powerful and thought-provoking contemporary play was a 2021 Jewish Plays Project Finalist in their Regional and National Contests, and also received acclaim as a semi-finalist for both the Ashland New Plays Festival and the Bay Area Playwrights Festival.

"GO DOWN, MOSES", set in 1985, features ethics professor Philip Hoffman and newly appointed Dean of Students Albert Becker. Having a rich history of friendship that transcends racial, religious, and national boundaries, they now work at a small, liberal university. The drama unfolds when a star student, Angela Carter, challenges the administration by inviting a controversial speaker to campus. Free Speech and Cancel Culture become a battle cry, bringing to light deep-seated inequities that demand attention.

Since its inception, YI Love Jewish has been a pioneer in utilizing play readings as a dynamic medium for both education and entertainment. This new series aims to explore various facets of Jewish life, offering a unique blend of theatrical experiences and intellectual discussions.

To register for YI events goto Click Here

Performances will occur February 7 and 8 throughout South Florida.

- February 6 @ 7:30 pm

Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center

21050 95th Avenue South, Boca Raton, FL 33428, Boca Raton, FL, US

- February 7 @ 2:00 pm

Alper JCC Miami

11155 Southwest 112th Avenue, Miami, FL 33176, Miami, FL, US

- February 7 @ 7:30 pm

Miami Beach JCC

4221 Pine Tree Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33140, Miami Beach, FL, US

- February 8 @ 7:30 pm

Soref JCC at Plantation

6501 West Sunrise Boulevard, Plantation, FL 33313, Plantation, FL, US

YI Love Jewish is a dynamic cultural organization committed to fighting anti-semitism through the arts while promoting awareness and appreciation of Jewish life, culture, language, and history through innovative programs and events. By combining the arts, scholarship, and community engagement, YI Love Jewish creates a platform for dialogue and understanding in today's diverse society.