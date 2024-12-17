XAVIER RIDDLE AND THE SECRET MUSEUM: THE EXHIBIT Opens In January At The Museum Of Discovery And Science

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Travel back in time and unravel the secrets of world-famous heroes when Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: The Exhibit, presented locally by Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Florida Prepaid College Savings Plans, opens on Friday, January 17, 2025, at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS).

This new exhibit brings to life the acclaimed PBS KIDS TV series, Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, which follows kid adventurers Xavier Riddle, his little sister Yadina, and Best Friend Brad as they tackle everyday problems by doing something extraordinary: traveling back in time to learn from real-life inspirational figures when they were kids. The exhibit runs through May 11, 2025.

To celebrate the arrival of this exhibit based on the beloved public television series, MODS is partnering with area attractions to inspire future learning with a fun and fulfilling twist.

“We are delighted to bring the inspiring world of the PBS KIDS series Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum to our Museum,” said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of MODS. “This engaging exhibit resonates with curious children by connecting them with historical figures who demonstrate important values such as courage, kindness, perseverance, and empathy. By learning from these real-life heroes, kids develop social and emotional skills, understand their own potential, and discover how they can make a difference in the world. It's a remarkable experience that combines arts, culture, literature, science, and technology with history. We're thrilled to partner with Broward County's top attractions, libraries, and museums to create a truly interactive and enriching adventure!”

In Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: The Exhibit, families and young adventurers will sneak through a hidden passage to the Secret Museum and use a hologram to unlock three different times in history to meet inspirational heroes. Uncover a dinosaur skeleton with paleontologist Mary Anning, explore a secret garden with botanist George Washington Carver and look at x-rays with chemist Marie Curie. In the Hall of Heroes, learn the traits of a hero and how you can be a hero today.

“Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital is proud to partner with MODS to bring Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: The Exhibit to children and families in our community,” said Caitlin Stella, MPH, chief executive officer of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. “This exhibit sparks curiosity and learning and aligns with our mission to support healthy child development and growth. We want children and families to know that we are here to support their well-being and are also here in the moments they need us most.”

The PBS KIDS TV series, Xavier Riddle and The Secret Museum is based on the highly acclaimed children's book series Ordinary People Change the World by #1 New York Times bestselling author and South Florida resident Brad Meltzer and award-winning letterer and illustrator Chris Eliopoulos. Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: The Exhibit is a national traveling exhibit created by The Magic House, St. Louis Children's Museum in collaboration with 9 Story Media Group, Inc. and is locally sponsored by Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Florida Prepaid College Savings Plans.

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: The Exhibit is a fantastic way for families to inspire curiosity and help children develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” said Ann Briggle Fonts, spokesperson for Florida Prepaid College Savings Plans. “This exhibit encourages kids to dream big and learn from history's greatest heroes. We are proud to partner with MODS to provide families with enriching experiences while helping them plan for their children's future college education.”

Xavier Riddle and The Secret Museum: The Exhibit is included with admission to MODS. For more information about the exhibit, visit mods.org/xavierriddle.

Comments