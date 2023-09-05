Winter and Spring 2024 Performances Set For the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

Live performances of popular hits from multiple eras, renowned dance ensembles, and shows for the whole family continue the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center's programming for winter and spring 2024.

One of the first shows of 2024 is Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m., during which children and adults alike will observe, meet, and interact with an eye-popping collection of amazing life-like dinosaurs and other creatures.

Saturday, Jan. 27 brings another unique performance to the Moss Center, DRUMLine Live at 8 p.m. (pictured above), delivering infectious rhythms and the high-stepping choreography of Historic Black College and University (HBCU) marching bands. Tickets for the season's programming at the Moss Center are available at MossCenter.org.

Audiences will also have an opportunity to experience music from multiple decades at the Moss Center, beginning Sunday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. with The Music of ABBA. Don't miss “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” and more hit songs; and then mark your calendars for Sat., May 11 at 8 p.m. for One Night of Queen, during which Gary Mullen & The Works will capture the showmanship and stage theatrics of the late Freddie Mercury. Performing for more than two decades, Gary Mullen & The Works have captivated sold-out audiences around the world.

Dance fans will have much to look forward to for winter and spring programming at the Moss Center. Under its new artistic director, Robert Garland, Dance Theatre of Harlem will deliver a fresh, artistically inspiring program on back-to-back nights Jan. 19 and 20 at 8 p.m. Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami will provide insights into its fascinating creative process, including sneak peeks of its new ballets, on Feb, 2, 3, and 4.

In addition, The Paul Taylor Dance Company will be performing on Saturday, March 9 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 10 at 3 p.m. This troupe celebrates its 70th anniversary with the unforgettable Promethean Fire, choreographed after 9/11, and the interdisciplinary showstopper “Somewhere in the Middle," highlighting the strength and beauty of the Taylor Company.

The dancing doesn't stop there with Philadelphia's contemporary ballet company, BalletX, taking the stage Saturday, April 6 at 8 p.m. In their featured work of the season Become a Mountain, the company explores human connectivity and personal reflection through the story of a mountain climb.

Lastly, dance fans won't want to miss the critically acclaimed dance theatre show Beyond Babel on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. This contemporary retelling of Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet tugs at the audience's heartstrings while providing a one-of-a-kind experience with large crochet backdrops, art installations, and yarn-based props by singular visual artist London Kaye.

Coming to Miami for the first time, two-time Grammy winner Samara Joy brings jazz into the spotlight for a new generation on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. After tasting jazz's new sound, audiences can turn to the stylings of veteran blues artist Ruthie Foster when she hits the stage Saturday, March 2 at 8 p.m. Witness how she and her band create an atmosphere of joy and compassion as she performs her new album Healing Time.

And, after the success of their latest album entitled Timba a la Americana, Harold López-Nussa Quartet is ready to dazzle audiences with world-class musicians proud of their Cuban roots on Saturday, April 13 at 8 p.m. Groove with this pianist, the Grammy-winning harmonica player Grégoire Maret, and bassist Luques Curtis. The Martha Redbone Roots Project on Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m. will round out programming with a unique mix of folk, blues, gospel, and soul music.

Continuing the Moss Center's commitment to affordable, high-quality arts programming, several upcoming events are free of charge, including the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra of Bulgaria on Friday, January 26 at 7 p.m. Additional free events include Alhambra Orchestra's Out of this World Concert on Sunday, April 7 at 4 p.m., and the All Kids Included Family Arts Festival 2024 on Saturday, May 4 at 10 a.m., an innovative, multidisciplinary community arts festival for children and families with and without disabilities.

The Moss Center offers a variety of ticket packages for audiences to make the most of its season. With the Subscription Series Package, ticket holders receive exclusive early access to select Moss Center performances, access to additional discounted tickets, and can save up to 20 percent on tickets for six or more events

﻿For dance lovers out there, the Moss Center also offers the Dance Package, which provides a 25 percent discount when tickets are purchased to four dance shows. Lastly, the Moss Center's Cabaret Package provides a savings of 20 percent on tickets to five or more cabaret shows.

Tickets for winter and spring season events may be purchased by visiting The Moss Center website, through the Box Office in person, or by phone at (786) 573-5300.