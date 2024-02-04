Video: Watch a Trailer for THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS – BILL MEDLEY & BUCKY HEARD, Coming to the Kravis Center

THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS – Bill Medley & Bucky Heard are coming to the Kravis Center on March 7, 2024 at 8pm.

Watch a trailer for the performance below!

Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame duo THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS topped the charts throughout four decades. Bill Medley and Bucky Heard bring their unique concert experience to the stage to perform some of their biggest #1 hits including “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” (the most played song in radio history) “Soul & Inspiration,” “Unchained Melody” and more.



