Victory Black Box Theatre To Host Events For All Ages Throughout April

Throughout the year, the Victory Black Box Theatre, located on the 3rd floor of Fort Lauderdale's L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center, offers an impressive lineup of performances, classes and other fun events for the entire family.

YMCA of South Florida events that take place at the Victory Black Box Theatre are open to both members and non-members. Many of these events are recurring.

The following are the scheduled events for April:

Victory Youth Arts Workshop

Saturday, April 6 & Saturday, April 20; 10:00 am – 12:00 noon

Typically held on the first and third Saturday of each month, this FREE workshop gives kids the opportunity to learn about different types of crafts, creative art, writing, sculpting and other helpful tools to help foster their development and provide them a well-rounded background.

The topic for April 6 will be “the Art of Storytelling, The Written Word,” while April 20 will shift to The Spoken Word. Both will be led by Calvin “Madeson” Early, an educator and professional speaker with more than 15 years of experience in adult education, professional development, and curriculum design and implementation.

Cinema on Sistrunk Matinee

Monday, April 8; 1:00 – 4:00 pm

This FREE event is held on the second Monday of every month, and includes a featured film followed by a discussion with Don Mizell, entertainment attorney who possesses a long history of working with the people in the movie industry. He is also the cofounder of the Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association (BESLA).

April's movie is “Fences,” starring Denzel Washington, Viola Davis and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

Adult Arts & Culture

Tuesday, April 16; 6:30 – 9:30 pm

Typically held on the third Tuesday of each month, this event focuses on a timely topic revolving around arts and culture.

April's theme is “Art in Bloom, Spring Floral Masterclass.” Designed for those interested in making floral arrangements for any occasion or venue, participants will have the opportunity to delve into the delicate art of floral arrangement guided by seasoned experts. They will learn the secrets behind creating stunning floral compositions that capture the essence of the season's blooms.

Cost for this event is $35.

Adult Game Night

Thursday, April 18; 6:00 – 10:00 pm

This FREE event is held on the third Thursday of each month. People of all ages are invited to partake in their favorite board and card games, past and present, competing against others. There is also karaoke, TikTok games and music with a live DJ.

Victory Concert Series

Friday, April 19; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

This quarterly event features varying music ensembles, offering the community different types of entertainment.

April's event will highlight the Broward Women's Chorus, a group of about 35 women who have performed in the Broward/Palm Beach area for more than 45 years for civic, educational and charitable organizations, as well as residential facilities and nursing homes.

The event is available to those 18 and over, and the cost is $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event.

For more detailed information on these events and to register, please visit ymcasouthflorida.org/victorybbt.

About the YMCA of South Florida

For more than a century, the YMCA has been woven into the fabric of the South Florida community. As an award-winning nonprofit, the Y is committed to strengthening community through more than 200 programs serving everyone from six months old to 100 years young. Our Family Centers and programs are inclusive, vibrant hubs of community life, offering a diverse array of classes, cutting-edge fitness facilities, life-saving aquatics, exciting community events, unforgettable camps, supportive afterschool care, and holistic health and wellness programming. At the Y, there's something for everyone. Join the movement by connecting with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or YMCASouthFlorida.org.

About the Victory Black Box Theatre

The Victory Black Box Theatre is a 2,000-square foot full-service event space located inside the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center in Fort Lauderdale's historic Sistrunk neighborhood. With a seating capacity of 200, a professional grade audio system and theatrical lighting capabilities, the Theatre has the capability to host performances, company gatherings, graduations, classes and parties, and is available for rent. The name pays homage to the former Victory Theatre, which stood less than a mile from the Y, and operated as early as 1945 when it was the only theatre in Fort Lauderdale where Black patrons were allowed during segregation. For more information on the Victory Black Box Theatre, please visit ymcasouthflorida.org/victorybbt/.