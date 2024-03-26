The Symphonia To Unveil 20th Season Plans At COCKTAILS & CLASSICS Reception

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Symphonia, South Florida's premier chamber orchestra, will reveal the much-anticipated lineup of its 20th concert season at a special reception, ‘Cocktails & Classics,' on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at St. Gregory's Episcopal in Boca Raton. The event will serve as the orchestra's first public announcement of the live performances taking place during its 20th season, kicking off in November.

“I'm so proud of how far we've come in the last two decades,” said Annabel Russell, executive director. “We're like ‘the little symphony that could' and we just keep climbing to new heights year after year. Our 20thanniversary season promises to be our best ever, and we can't wait to share the news with our patrons and guests at the event.”

Guests will enjoy gourmet bites, zesty spirits, a live musical performance by Symphonia musicians, as well as a “special” surprise. Attendees will also have a chance to mingle with the organization's leadership to learn more about its impact in the community, fundraising opportunities, and exclusive patron perks.

The chairperson of Cocktails & Classics is board member and longtime Symphonia supporter, Sung Knowles.

Tickets are $100 for individuals, $175 for pairs, and can be purchased at https://thesymphonia.org/attend/calendar/cocktails-and-classics/.

There are still sponsorship opportunities available, and can be found here: https://thesymphonia.org/attend/calendar/cocktails-and-classics/cocktails-and-classics-sponsorship-program/.

About The SYMPHONIA

The mission of The Symphonia is to inspire, educate and engage the lives of our diverse South Florida community through extraordinary musical experiences. Founded in 2004 and recognized as the region's premier chamber orchestra, The Symphonia's annual concert series features a repertoire blending classic and contemporary works, showcasing compositions from diverse composers that can best be brought to life by a chamber-size ensemble.

The Symphonia takes great pride in its longstanding community partnerships, including its ‘Building a String Orchestra and Self-Esteem' children's program. Additional outreach programs include ‘Meet the Orchestra' for kids 12 and under, and ‘Box Lunch It,' a program that allows adult patrons to meet and learn from The Symphonia's featured soloists and conductors in an intimate, casual environment.

For more information, visit thesymphonia.org.