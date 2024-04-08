The Cleveland Orchestra To Return To South Florida For 18th Miami Residency

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Cleveland Orchestra will return to South Florida for three weeks during its 2024–25 season. This marks the 18th year of the Orchestra's Miami Residency.

The Residency kicks off on January 24 and 25 with Kahchun Wong conducting The Cleveland Orchestra and violinist Sayaka Shoji in a program featuring Beethoven's Violin Concerto, one of the instrument's crown jewels, and Ravel's exquisite orchestration of Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition. The Orchestra then performs this program at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota on January 26 and at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach on January 27.

The following week, on January 31 and February 1, New World Symphony Artistic Director Stéphane Denève leads The Cleveland Orchestra in side-by-side performances of Dvořák's Symphony No. 8 with NWS Fellows at the Arsht Center. The program also features a compilation by Denève of Bizet's Suite from L'Arlésienne and the Cleveland Orchestra debut of Spanish violinist Maria Dueñas in Lalo's Symphonie espagnole. On February 2, the Orchestra visits the Vero Beach Community Church for the first time in a performance of the same program.

The 2024–25 season marks the third year of side-by-side concerts featuring musicians from The Cleveland Orchestra and NWS Fellows. This collaboration builds on an important relationship launched in November 2022 with NWS Artistic Director Laureate Michael Tilson Thomas and aspires to create a significant impact on both the Miami area and the broader orchestral field. The TCO-NWS partnership, rooted in a shared commitment to excellence, is exemplified by the nine current Cleveland Orchestra musicians who are alumni of NWS, underscoring the depth of connection between the two ensembles.

On May 2 and 3, The Cleveland Orchestra returns to the Arsht Center to conclude the South Florida Residency with conductor Daniel Harding in an adventurous program through water and space featuring Elgar's Sea Pictures with contralto Avery Amereau and Holst's The Planets with the South Florida Treble Chorus, prepared by Amanda Quist and Misty Bermudez. . The week also includes two education concerts at the Arsht Center, bringing together more than 3,000 Miami-Dade County students on April 30 and May 1 in collaboration with the Miami-Dade County Public School District, and a continuing partnership with the Miami Music Project.

“The Cleveland Orchestra is delighted to return to South Florida and the Adrienne Arsht Center in 2025, reaffirming our deep commitment to the Miami community through world-class symphonic and educational concerts, as well as meaningful local partnerships. Miami's status as one of the world's great cities with a flourishing cultural scene aligns perfectly with The Cleveland Orchestra's mission and global presence, and we are proud and grateful to be part of this thriving community,” said André Gremillet, President and CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra. “We look forward to continuing our longstanding relationships with our loyal patrons and to welcoming new audiences to experience the magic of live orchestral music in South Florida next year.”

Subscription and Ticket Information

Three-concert packages are now available starting at $108; a savings of 20% over individual ticket prices. Individual tickets to these three concerts go on sale on September 20, 2024. To purchase concert packages, contact the Arsht Center Box Office at 305-949-6722 or 877-949-6722, or visit arshtcenter.org/cleveland.

Miami subscribers also enjoy year-round digital access to The Cleveland Orchestra with a free subscription to the Orchestra's digital concert hall, Adella.live, which features livestreams from Severance Music Center in Cleveland, digital concerts, audio recordings, and behind-the-scenes footage and interviews. Email adellahelp@clevelandorchestra.com to get your account set up.

Programs, artists, ticket prices, dates, and times are subject to change. For up-to-date information, visit arshtcenter.org/cleveland or clevelandorchestra.com/miami.

Under 18s Free

Under 18s Free continues for Cleveland Orchestra concerts in Miami at the Arsht Center's Knight Concert Hall in January, February, and May 2025. The Orchestra's signature and innovative program developed in Northeast Ohio and offered in Miami starting in 2013, Under 18s Free continues to develop young audiences by making attending Orchestra concerts affordable for families — offering one free ticket to young people, 17 and under, with each regular-priced ticket purchased.



The Cleveland Orchestra 2024–25 South Florida Residency

Beethoven's Violin Concerto

Knight Concert Hall, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

Friday, January 24, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, Sarasota

Sunday, January 26, 2025

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, West Palm Beach

Monday January 27, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Kahchun Wong, conductor

Sayaka Shoji, violin

BEETHOVEN Violin Concerto

MUSSORGSKY/RAVEL Pictures at an Exhibition



Dvořák's Symphony No. 8

Knight Concert Hall, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

Friday, January 31, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Vero Beach Community Church

Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 5 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Stéphane Denève, conductor

Maria Dueñas, violin (Cleveland Orchestra debut)



BIZET Suite from L'Arlésienne (comp. Denève)

LALO Symphonie espagnole

DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 8

Holst's The Planets

Knight Concert Hall, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

Friday, May 2, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 8 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Daniel Harding, conductor

Avery Amereau, contralto

The South Florida Treble Chorus (prepared by Amanda Quist and Misty Bermudez)



ELGAR Sea Pictures

HOLST The Planets