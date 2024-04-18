The Carbonell Awards to Host 47th Annual Ceremony in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 47th annual awards ceremony will be held on Monday, November 11 at 7:30 pm at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center.



Hundreds of actors, musicians, performers, writers, directors, back-stage technicians, producers, reviewers, designers, specialty artists, and diehard theater fans are expected to attend the glittery, entertainment-packed event that is South Florida’s version of Broadway’s Tony Awards.



At this year’s Carbonell Ceremony awards will be presented in 20 competitive categories, along with up to seven Special Awards including the prestigious George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts. Also, this year’s Jack Zink Memorial Scholarships will be presented to three talented high school graduates: Alexandra Dreszer from Miami-Dade County, Lillian Jones from Palm Beach County, and Morgan Brooke Wilder from Broward County.



The talented and dynamic team that are once again producing, writing, and directing this year’s Carbonell Awards Ceremony are:



++ Michael McKeever, the award-winning playwright, actor, and designer, whose plays (Daniel’s Husband, Mr. Parker, The Code, Suite Surrender, 37 Postcards, Stuff, Melt, etc.) have been produced around the world. He has been honored with numerous Silver Palm and Carbonell Awards, including in 2023 for Outstanding New Work, Play or Musical for American Rhapsody. A recipient of the prestigious George Abbott Award for Outstanding Artistic Achievement in 2019, McKeever is co-founder of Zoetic Stage.



++ Stuart Meltzer, the founding artistic director of Zoetic Stage, has received 20 Carbonell Award nominations, winning numerous times for Best Director and for Best New Work for his play The Goldberg Variations. Among his award-winning productions as director are Next to Normal (2023), Sweeney Toddand The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (both in 2019), Wrongful Death and Other Circus Acts (2018), Passion (2017), Clark Gable Slept Here (2015), and more. He is also the recipient of six Silver Palm Awards.



The team of McKeever and Meltzer has previously produced and directed numerous Carbonell Award Ceremonies, including last year’s highly praised production and six times between 2010 and 2016.



Tickets for the 2024 Carbonell Awards Ceremony will be $40 each (including a $7 service charge).

