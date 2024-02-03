The 27th Annual Bank of America Wine, Spirits & Culinary Celebration to Return in March

Downtown Fort Lauderdale's premier gourmet fundraiser will return to dazzle and delight palates on Friday, March 8, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., as the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) hosts its 27th annual Bank of America Wine, Spirits & Culinary Celebration. Foodies and philanthropists will enjoy the best of South Florida's restaurants and international spirits during this epicurean evening to benefit MODS' mission of connecting people to inspiring science.

“Once again, we are gearing up for an exceptional evening of fine wine, spirits, gourmet creations and great company to benefit MODS' innovative, educational and inspiring STEM-based programming,” said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of MODS. “We are grateful to our long-standing partners at Bank of America, Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, supporting sponsors, and dedicated team for bringing this 27th delectable celebration to life.”

The event's legendary Grand Tasting will feature scrumptious bites, small plates and desserts from more than 30 of South Florida's leading restaurants and a sampling of more than 50 wines and spirited libations courtesy of exclusive beverage sponsor Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits. A variety of craft beers will flow from Florida favorite breweries and beyond courtesy of Gold Coast Beverage in our Beer Garden.

This year's restaurant participants include Lobster Bar Sea Grille, Another Fare to Remember, CrepeMaker, Fireman Derek's Bake Shop, John Knox Village, Nikki's Foods, Ann Marie's Pizza and Wine, Baoshi Food Hall + Bar, Morton's The Steakhouse, Ten Palms Restaurant at Gulfstream Park, Zona Fresca and more.

Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on an array of luxury items including travel getaways, local entertainment packages, celebrity sports memorabilia, and more during the silent auction.

“Bank of America is committed to supporting MODS' community programs, exhibits and outreach through its ongoing sponsorship of the 27th Annual Wine, Spirits & Culinary Celebration,” said Lori Chevy, president, Bank of America Fort Lauderdale. “MODS is an integral part of South Florida's educational landscape and we're pleased to do our part to help fund initiatives that allow underserved members of our Broward County community to experience the joy of discovery and learning.”

Major sponsors of MODS' 27th Annual Wine, Spirits & Culinary Celebration are Bank of America (Presenting Sponsor); Doubletime Digital (Exclusive Print Sponsor); Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Exclusive Beverage Sponsor); Gold Coast Beverage (Beer Sponsor); John Knox Village (Platinum Lounge Sponsor); Centuric (VIP Wristbands Sponsor); JetBlue (Entertainment Sponsor), M. Austin & Christine Forman (Valet Sponsors); CTS Engines, Greenberg Traurig, JM Family Enterprises, Joe Cox & Jeremy Collette, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Northern Trust, UKG and WSVN Channel 7 (Platinum Sponsors); 5/3 Bank, Broward Health, Debra Hixon, Grant Thornton, Gray Robinson, Kari Sutter, Michael Kimmey, PNC Bank and Truly Nolen (Grand Tasting Hosts).

Ticket prices for MODS' 27th Annual Bank of America Wine, Spirits & Culinary Celebration are $300 for individual VIP Platinum tickets (which offer one-hour early admission) and $150 for individual Grand Tasting tickets (general entry at 6:30 p.m.) Parties of 12 receive a reduced rate of $2,850 for VIP Platinum and parties of 10 receive a reduced rate of $1,100 for the Grand Tasting Host package. Now through February 9, guests can save 10% on early bird individual VIP Platinum and individual Grand Tasting tickets by using the code “early10” at checkout at the button below.

For sponsorship opportunities or additional information, contact Hillary Wallace at 954.713.0918 or hillary.wallace@mods.org.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,800 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 57 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.



About the Museum Of Discovery And Science (MODS)

Founded in 1976 as the Discovery Center, today the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) is at the forefront of science education, innovation and exploration. MODS connects people to inspiring science, providing STEM education and cultural experiences for 450,000+ guests annually in the 150,000-sq.-ft. facility. MODS is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that has been accredited by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) for three decades (only 3% of science museums are accredited for excellence and leadership in the field). In the past year, MODS has added to that distinction by being named Broward's Hub for Resilience Education by the Board of the Community Foundation of Broward, selected by the LEGO Foundation as one of only 15 museums nationwide to join the Playful Learning Museum Network and awarded the prestigious 2023 IMLS National Medal for Museum Service.

The Museum celebrates diversity and welcomes guests from all walks of life. The Museum hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. MODS is located downtown at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. For more information about the Museum, please visit the button or call 954.467.MODS (6637).