Tchaikovsky And Bruch Close Out South Florida Symphony Orchestra Season

Become enraptured in the drama of Tchaikovsky and the sprightly Highland-inspired melodies of Bruch as South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) will present an exuberant April Masterworks finale to a triumphant season! Led by Sebrina María Alfonso, SFSO will perform Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 in E minor, Op. 64 and Bruch's Scottish Fantasy in E-flat major, Op. 46 featuring Huifang Chen, SFSO's associated conductor and concertmaster, on violin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale (707 NE 8th Street) and on Thursday, April 18, at Temple Israel of Greater Miami (137 NE 19th Street). A pre-concert chat with Dr. Alan Mason illuminating the works and composers will take place 30 minutes prior to The Parker concert, only.

"As our 26th season draws to a close, I can't help but reflect on what a wonderful journey it has been to share my love of music with you, our cherished audience," said Maestra Alfonso. "You have shown the musicians, SFSO staff, and me so much love; our well of gratitude for you all is deep. I hope this final program featuring two captivating works by two masterful composers fills your heart with emotion – especially love – just as you have filled ours."

A sense of deep longing underscores Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's (1840 - 1893) Symphony No. 5. in E minor, Op. 64. Composed in 1888, the work takes audiences on a storied journey inspired by “Fate” – beginning with deep gloomy chords that evolve into musical transitional canter culminating in an exhilarating joyful coda of triumph as we rejoice in the power of the human spirit. Today, during a quite different kind of global struggle, Symphony No. 5 invites us to rebel against despair.

German composer Max Bruch's (1838 - 1920) spirited Scottish Fantasy in E-flat major, Op. 46 is steeped in the sounds of the Highlands, even though Bruch had not yet visited Scotland when he wrote the acclaimed piece. A four-movement tribute to traditional folk melodies, it opens with notes built upon "Through the Wood Laddie." This tune also appears at the end of the second and fourth movements. The second movement is built around "The Dusty Miller," the third on "I'm A' Doun for Lack O' Johnnie," and the fourth movement includes a sprightly arrangement of "Hey Tuttie Tatie," from the patriotic anthem "Scots Wha Hae" (with lyrics by Robert Burns).

Following its highly acclaimed 25th anniversary season, including sold-out shows and a celebrated performance accompanying award-winning alt-rock indie vocalist Natalie Merchant, South Florida's largest symphonic orchestra is continuing its musical journey of excellence inspiring audiences of all ages.

In addition to its sold-out season masterworks performances, Maestra Alfonso will be conducting SFSO in an upcoming live performance of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone In Concert on April 5 and 6 and Classical Mystery Tour: A Symphonic Tribute to The Beatles on May 11, both at Broward Center for the Performing Arts (separately ticketed events).

Tickets

Single tickets for this Masterworks program begin at $15 for the Parker in Fort Lauderdale and $36 for Temple Israel of Greater Miami. For tickets and additional information, visit southfloridasymphony.org, call (954) 522-8445 or email info@southfloridasymphony.org.

About South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO)

Founded in 1997 in Key West by Music Director Maestra Sebrina María Alfonso, the now Wilton Manors-based South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) is celebrating its 26th season. SFSO is dedicated to providing enriching cultural music experiences to residents and visitors in Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Guided by the belief that music is pivotal to thriving communities, SFSO brings vibrancy and engagement with the arts via innovative programming and transformative educational initiatives. A pioneer in its commitment to symphonic music for underserved communities, its Symphony in the Schools program has touched the lives of 100,000 students since its inception in 1997. SFSO was recently named the first Partner in the Arts for The Parker by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and has been recognized by the Broward County Cultural Division as a “Major Cultural Institution,” one of only a handful of organizations to be so honored.