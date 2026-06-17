THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND to Be Presented by theAcademy@pbd at Palm Beach Dramaworks

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theAcademy@pbd will present The World Goes 'Round, the revue featuring the songs of composer John Kander and lyricist Fred Ebb, at Palm Beach Dramaworks from June 26-28.

﻿The Academy is a summer program that offers rigorous, professional-level training for both teen actors and stage managers, and creates a safe and positive environment for optimal learning. In addition to five extremely talented young artists who will perform close to two dozen songs, the assistant stage manager is also a student.

“I chose The World Goes 'Round because I believe it's the best musical revue ever,” said Director of Education and Community Engagement Gary Cadwallader, who is directing the show. “The emotional brilliance of Kander and Ebb challenges the students to dig deep into the wonderful, layered lyrics and the glorious music with its beautiful harmonies. Not only are the students rising to the challenge – they're reveling in it.”

The show was conceived by Scott Ellis, Susan Stroman, and David Thompson. They selected an eclectic group of songs, both famous – “Theme from New York, New York,” “Cabaret,” “All That Jazz,” “The World Goes 'Round” – and lesser-known – “Sara Lee,” “Sometimes a Day Goes By,” “A Quiet Thing,” “Coffee in a Cardboard Cup” – that showcase Kander and Ebb's range and dexterity, wit and insight. And the World Goes 'Round, as the revue was originally known, opened Off-Broadway at the West Side Theatre in March, 1991. Ellis was the director; Stroman was the choreographer. Her original choreography is reproduced in this production by Cadwallader.

Casting for PBD's production was by audition; the assistant stage manager, Jaydn Moreno, was chosen via an interview. The actors are Kayla Brown, Bella Catania, Tristan Dominquez, Max Leighton (all from Dreyfoos School of the Arts), and Danica Slavin (Cardinal Newman High School). This is Brown's third production with the Academy.

“These are five of the most talented young actors in Palm Beach County,” said Cadwallader, “and they've coalesced into an extraordinary ensemble. Their amazing voices blend beautifully. They are also so positive and joyous, and they truly enjoy the process of exploring every song. They're a pleasure to work with.”

Rounding out the production are assistant director Elizabeth Dimon; music director Lisa Stephens; Costume Designer Brian O'Keefe, sponsored by Toni and Martin Sosnoff; lighting designer Genny Wynn; sound and projection designer Roger Arnold; musicians Thomas “Tab” Biggs, Chris Bonelli, Michael Canete, Michael Ellert, and Michael Hunt; and associate choreographer Alexa-Isabel Lasanta. The production is licensed by Music Theatre International.

John Kander and Fred Ebb were writing partners for 42 years, from 1962-2004, which is the longest collaboration in musical theatre history. Their personalities couldn't have been more different. Kander is easygoing and optimistic; Ebb was insecure, acerbic, and witty. Yet they meshed brilliantly, and their contribution to and effect on musical theatre is enormous. They were attracted to stories about “powerless people trying to survive,” Kander once said, and many of their shows are cynical yet compassionate, disturbing and entertaining. They frequently address political and social issues, often set against a show business backdrop – most notably Cabaret, Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and The Scottsboro Boys. Their first Broadway musical, Flora, the Red Menace, also marked the Broadway debut of Liza Minnelli and the first of their many collaborations, which include The Act, The Rink, the film version of Cabaret, a Broadway concert, and the TV special Liza with a Z (produced by Ebb). Their other muse was Chita Rivera, who starred in four of their shows. Additional stage work includes The Happy Time, Zorba, 70, Girls, 70, Woman of the Year, Steel Pier, Curtains, and The Visit. Films include Funny Lady and some memorable songs for New York, New York (also starring Minnelli). Kander and Ebb were the recipients of numerous honors and awards, including the Kennedy Center Honors. ﻿in 1998. Ebb died in 2004 at the age of 76. Kander celebrated his 99th birthday in March.

Performances are June 26 and 27 at 7pm, and June 28 at 2pm. Tickets are $15 for students and $35 for adults, and can be purchased through the box office, in person or by phone (561.514.4042 ext. 2), and online 24 hours a day.

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