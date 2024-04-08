THE PRODUCERS & More Set for The Delray Beach Playhouse 2024-2025 Season

The season will also feature Escape to Margaritaville and more.
The Delray Beach Playhouse announced its lineup for the 2024-2025 season today, and once again the beloved venue will offer a wide variety of programming designed to please its long-time patrons, as well as to attract new and diverse audiences to what is often referred to as ‘the gem of a theatre on the shores of Lake Ida.'
“Our historic theater enters its 78th season with a jam-packed lineup of big-name musicals, mysteries and cabaret acts sure to please everyone,” says Playhouse Executive Director Kevin Barrett. “We will host over 250 performances next season in Delray Beach, making us the premier theater destination in this popular city to enjoy the best intimate live performances in music, theater, drama and comedy.”
This year's Mainstage Play Series will begin in November with Mel Brooks' multiple Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Producers. It will be followed, in January, by Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville. Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express is on track for March, and the season will conclude in May with the lushly romantic musical, The Bridges of Madison County.
The Best of Broadway Cabaret proved to be a popular addition to the Playhouse lineup last season; the series' second season will begin in December with Bachelors of Broadway/Gentlemen of the Theatre. In January, Broadway/television/film star Tovah Feldshuh will return to the Playhouse with her one-person tour-de-force Tovah is Leona! This Could Be the Start, starring singer/actress Linda Purl is scheduled for February, John Lloyd Young, Broadway's Jersey Boy will perform classic hits of the 50's and 60's in March, and in May South Florida's own Michael Ursua will present an all-new musical revue, Sing Me a Showtune.
The nostalgic concert series Feelin' Groovy will also return to the Playhouse next season. Starring Joan Friedenberg and Bill Bowen, who perform as The PinkSlip Duo, the series will pay tribute to folk icons Peter Paul & Mary, perform pop hits by Jewish artists, and celebrate women singer songwriters of the 60s and 70s.
After a highly successful debut season at the Playhouse Boca Stage will return with four diverse theatrical presentations in the Off Broadway Series; the popular Playhouse Presents lineup of 35 plus concerts, comedy shows, and special engagements will be announced later this summer.
Subscriptions for all series are on sale now. The individual ticket sales date is still to be announced. Ticket prices will vary, and group rates will be available. More information about all these productions, including show descriptions and logos, is available on the theatre's website: delraybeachplayhouse.com.
The Delray Beach Playhouse is located at 950 NW 9th Street, in Delray Beach, 33444. (561-272-1281).
Delray Beach Playhouse Mainstage Productions:
November 22 – December 15, 2024
Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan
Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks
January 31 – February 23, 2025
Book by Greg Garcia and Mike O'Malley
Music and Lyrics by Jimmy Buffett
March 21 – April 13, 2025
Adapted from the book by Agatha Christie by Ken Ludwig
May 9 – May 25, 2025
Book by Marsha Norman
Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown
Adapted from the book by Robert James Waller
Bachelors of Broadway/Gentlemen of the Theatre
December 16 – 18, 2024
Tovah is Leona! Starring Tovah Feldshuh
January 6 – 10, 2025
This Could Be the Start – Starring Linda Purl
February 10 – 13, 2025
Broadway's Jersey Boy – Starring John Lloyd Young
March 24 – 27, 2025
Sing Me a Showtune – Created by Michael Ursua
May 12 – 15, 2025
The Story and Songs of Peter, Paul & Mary
December 3 & 4, 2024
Pop Hits by Jewish Artists
February 4 & 5, 2025
Celebrating Women Singer-Songwriters of the 60s & 70s
April 1 & 2, 2025
