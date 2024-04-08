THE PRODUCERS & More Set for The Delray Beach Playhouse 2024-2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Delray Beach Playhouse announced its lineup for the 2024-2025 season today, and once again the beloved venue will offer a wide variety of programming designed to please its long-time patrons, as well as to attract new and diverse audiences to what is often referred to as ‘the gem of a theatre on the shores of Lake Ida.'

“Our historic theater enters its 78th season with a jam-packed lineup of big-name musicals, mysteries and cabaret acts sure to please everyone,” says Playhouse Executive Director Kevin Barrett. “We will host over 250 performances next season in Delray Beach, making us the premier theater destination in this popular city to enjoy the best intimate live performances in music, theater, drama and comedy.”

This year's Mainstage Play Series will begin in November with Mel Brooks' multiple Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Producers. It will be followed, in January, by Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville. Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express is on track for March, and the season will conclude in May with the lushly romantic musical, The Bridges of Madison County.

The Best of Broadway Cabaret proved to be a popular addition to the Playhouse lineup last season; the series' second season will begin in December with Bachelors of Broadway/Gentlemen of the Theatre. In January, Broadway/television/film star Tovah Feldshuh will return to the Playhouse with her one-person tour-de-force Tovah is Leona! This Could Be the Start, starring singer/actress Linda Purl is scheduled for February, John Lloyd Young, Broadway's Jersey Boy will perform classic hits of the 50's and 60's in March, and in May South Florida's own Michael Ursua will present an all-new musical revue, Sing Me a Showtune.

The nostalgic concert series Feelin' Groovy will also return to the Playhouse next season. Starring Joan Friedenberg and Bill Bowen, who perform as The PinkSlip Duo, the series will pay tribute to folk icons Peter Paul & Mary, perform pop hits by Jewish artists, and celebrate women singer songwriters of the 60s and 70s.

After a highly successful debut season at the Playhouse Boca Stage will return with four diverse theatrical presentations in the Off Broadway Series; the popular Playhouse Presents lineup of 35 plus concerts, comedy shows, and special engagements will be announced later this summer.

Subscriptions for all series are on sale now. The individual ticket sales date is still to be announced. Ticket prices will vary, and group rates will be available. More information about all these productions, including show descriptions and logos, is available on the theatre's website: delraybeachplayhouse.com.

The Delray Beach Playhouse is located at 950 NW 9th Street, in Delray Beach, 33444. (561-272-1281).

Delray Beach Playhouse Mainstage Productions:

The Producers – A Mel Brooks Musical

November 22 – December 15, 2024

Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan

Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks

Escape to Margaritaville

January 31 – February 23, 2025

Book by Greg Garcia and Mike O'Malley

Music and Lyrics by Jimmy Buffett

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express

March 21 – April 13, 2025

Adapted from the book by Agatha Christie by Ken Ludwig

The Bridges of Madison County

May 9 – May 25, 2025

Book by Marsha Norman

Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Adapted from the book by Robert James Waller

Best of Broadway Cabaret Series:

Bachelors of Broadway/Gentlemen of the Theatre

December 16 – 18, 2024

Tovah is Leona! Starring Tovah Feldshuh

January 6 – 10, 2025

This Could Be the Start – Starring Linda Purl

February 10 – 13, 2025

Broadway's Jersey Boy – Starring John Lloyd Young

March 24 – 27, 2025

Sing Me a Showtune – Created by Michael Ursua

May 12 – 15, 2025

Nostalgic Concert Series: Feelin' Groovy:

The Story and Songs of Peter, Paul & Mary

December 3 & 4, 2024

Pop Hits by Jewish Artists

February 4 & 5, 2025

Celebrating Women Singer-Songwriters of the 60s & 70s

April 1 & 2, 2025