THE POWER OF HOPE GALA Will Feature Chris Kirkpatrick Of N'SYNC at Boca West Country Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With ties from Palm Beach County to Pretoria, A Spring of Hope is a dynamic nonprofit NGO that supports water, garden, and sanitation projects for 60 partner schools in impoverished rural communities across South Africa.

On Wednesday, April 3, A Spring of Hope is inviting friends and supporters to THE POWER OF HOPE GALA, starting at 6:30 pm at the Boca West Country Club, 20583 Boca West Drive (33434). The event is being chaired by Shelly & Arthur Adler, and “Evening Safari Attire” is requested.

“Step into the wild and join us for our third annual POWER OF HOPE GALA, where the atmosphere will immediately transport attendees to the heart of the wild,” invites event organizer Sarah Negrin, promising “an unforgettable adventure as good and generous people come together to provide hope and support for those in need.”

Event highlights will include:

A special musical performance by Chris Kirkpatrick of N'SYNC.

South African inspired culinary delights.

A thrilling silent and live auction with numerous must-have treasures.

Dancing, and more.

“The efforts of A Spring of Hope to at-risk families in the South African Townships is nothing short of life changing. The introduction of fresh water and ultimately the ability to use that water to farm and bring fresh food to the table has changed thousands of lives. But, most importantly, it has brought to these families….Hope for the future,” says Arthur Adler, Chairman Emeritus of the Boca West Children's Foundation.

Valued members of the Host Committee for THE POWER OF HOPE GALA include Heather & Steve Atkin, Karen Buhl, Giselle & John Cohen, Amanda & Chris Cole, Terry Cudmore, Jill & Chris Gallagher, Sharon Gans, Robin & Stephen Greene, Pam & Chuck Halberg, Bonnie & Gary Hildebrand, Gail Auguston-Koppen, Deborah Leising, Charmaine Leong and Marlene McQuivey, Shana & Patrick Mullen, Mercedes Ragoonanan, Charlene Ramos, Robert Saffer, Trish & Neil Saffer, Marta Schneider, Michella & Shaun Sharobi, and Bina Spiller.

Tickets to THE POWER OF HOPE GALA are $400 per person and can be purchased online at https://e.givesmart.com/events/AM9/.