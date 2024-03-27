THE FORGOTTEN FOUNDING FATHERS Comes to the Arsht Center in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will present THE FORGOTTEN FOUNDING FATHERS written and produced by hip-hop legend Karl “Dice Raw” Jenkins, a frequent collaborator with hip-hop mega group and “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” co-stars, The Roots, as part of the Center's Family Fun Live! Series. THE FORGOTTEN FOUNDING FATHERS will be presented on April 20, 2024 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and April 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. inside the Center's intimate Carnival Studio Theater.

Tickets for THE FORGOTTEN FOUNDING FATHERS are $30* and may be purchased now online at arshtcenter.org, or at the Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722.

THE FORGOTTEN FOUNDING FATHERS takes the audience on a captivating, theatrical and hip-hop journey that explores American history through the lens of African American, Latino and Indigenous heroes during some of the country's most pivotal times, including the American Revolutionary War, Civil War and Reconstruction.

The family-friendly show spotlights heroes such as Prince Whipple, Wentworth Cheswell, Colonel Ty Cornelius, Sojourner Truth, Bernardo de Galvez and Phillis Wheatley. Unlike other historical education that highlights the pain and suffering of African Americans, Latino and Indigenous peoples, THE FORGOTTEN FOUNDING FATHERS aims to teach the contributions of these communities to the country.

In addition to the public performances that week, the Arsht Center has arranged for Karl Jenkins and the cast to visit Miami-Dade County public high schools for a series of workshops designed to engage students in a creative exploration of history through songwriting, acting and discussions of historical relevance and philosophy. Through interactive activities and discussions, students will gain a deeper understanding of the historical context and philosophical ideas that shaped the Founding Fathers' legacy. Student performances at the Arsht Center will take place on April 18-19.