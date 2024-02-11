Symphony of the Americas to Present SYMPHONIC STORIES – A THOUSAND AND ONE NIGHTS This Month

Symphony of the Americas has announced its upcoming performance, Symphonic Stories - "A Thousand and One Nights." Fantasy, characters and cultures are woven into a musical tapestry, retelling the greatest Symphonic Stories that traverse the essence of Spanish music and culture, creating a musical sensation and a symphonic feast. The evening will take place at Broward Center for Performing Arts' Amaturo Theater on Tuesday, February 20 at 7:45PM.

Symphony of the Americas Music Director and Conductor Pablo Mielgo, will welcome renowned guest violinist from Spain, Francisco Fullana, to join The Symphony in the performances of Spanish Symphony (Symphonie Espagnole), a work by 19th century romantic composer Édouard Lalo, and "Scheherazade" by Nicolay Rimsky-Korsakov. The two classical masterpieces feature violin solos by Fullana.

Fullana has been hailed as an "amazing talent" (Gustavo Dudamel) and "frighteningly awesome" (Buffalo News). His solo violin album Bach's Long Shadow, was named BBC Music Magazine's Instrumental Choice of the Month. Its five-star review stated: 'Fullana manages to combine Itzhak Perlman's warmth with the aristocratic poise of Henryk Szeryng.'

This performance demonstrates the orchestra's commitment to musical diversity and its dedication to delivering exceptional and inspiring musical experiences.

"We are excited to bring together our community for an evening filled with the magic of music," says Music Director Pablo Mielgo. "This performance is a celebration of artistic expression and cultural diversity, reflecting the Symphony of the Americas' commitment to enriching the lives of our audience through the power of music."

The performance will be presented at the Broward Center for Performing Arts in the Amaturo Theater, located at 201 SW 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312.

Individual tickets range from $10 to $75, and can be purchased in advance online at the button below or Broward Center Box Office: 954.462.0222.

About Symphony of the Americas

Symphony of the Americas entered its 36th season with the 2023-2024 concert series. With long-established roots and partnerships between South and Central America, and The Symphony's home in South Florida, Symphony of the Americas is The Americas' Symphonic Cultural Voice. The Symphony is committed to serving South Florida's multicultural population with diverse programming - a cultural crossroads of music, ranging from classics, Tango, and jazz to Broadway. The concert seasons have featured guest artists including: award-winning bandoneon player and composer from Argentina Juan Pablo Jofre, acclaimed Spanish-born violinist Francisco Fullana, guitarist Rafael Aguirre, Emmy Award-winner and Tony nominated actress, singer and recording artist, Liz Callaway, among many others.

The beloved cultural institution has enriched the communities of South Florida & The Americas for decades. It is essential to recognize the immense cultural and artistic significance of The Symphony. It serves as a beacon of artistic excellence, providing a platform for our musicians and a venue for the cultivation of their craft. The Symphony is not only a showcase of virtuosic performers, but also serves as a vital resource for aspiring musicians. Symphony of the Americas performed the inaugural concerts of the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in 1991.

Symphony of the Americas continues to perform at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in the Amaturo Theater.

About Pablo Mielgo

Pablo Mielgo, a conductor from Madrid, is a true world citizen with an entrepreneurial spirit and the mission to make music accessible to everyone. Appointed in 2020 as the new Artistic Director & Conductor of Symphony of the Americas, Pablo is also the Chief of the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears (OSIB), based in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

A sought-after conductor, Pablo continues to conduct globally. Most recently he conducted the United Nations Human Rights Ensemble celebrating the December 10th 2023 United Nations 75th Anniversary for the Founding of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland. Mielgo has led the majority of the United Nations Human rights Ensemble performances during the past 10 years and is one of the United Nations' and Onuart Foundation's "great creators".

On February 2, 2023, Pablo led the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra in a gala performance with world-renowned soprano Nadine Sierra at the Centro de Bellas Artes Luis A. Ferré, Pablo Casals Symphony Hall. On April 3, 2023, Pablo had the distinct honor of conducting and leading a Gala Benefit concert for the "Projecte Home Balears," chaired by S.M. The Queen Dona Sofia of Spain, with Queen Sofia in attendance, held a ceremony at the Cathedral of Santa Maria de Mallorca in Palma.

During the summer of 2023, Mielgo went on world tour with two exceptional sopranos; Nadine Sierra and Pretty Yende. Yende, who sang at the Coronation of King Charles in May 2023, was the first African soloist ever invited to perform at a British Coronation.

For the past 10 years, Pablo has been an active leader within the United Nations to promote international peace and understanding through cultural exchanges, using the value of music in a society without borders. He has elevated the message of using music, the universal language of the world which can be "spoken" and understood, in peace and harmony. He has been conductor for the United Nations Human Rights concerts beginning in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and the recent Human Rights concert on December 10, 2023 in Geneva. Pablo is one of only 52 people world-wide, part of its "Great Creators" body of artists, who through art and music, help to foster debate at the highest level to inspire tolerance and understanding between Nations and cultures.

He regularly conducts on the great stages of Europe such as the Wiener Musikverein, the USA such as Carnegie Hall New York, Latin America and the Middle East. Since 2005 he has been the musical and artistic director of the SaludArte Foundation, which aims to bring about social change through music.