Spanish River Concerts' MINDS OF THE MASTERS To Showcase Two Musical Virtuosos

Spanish River Concerts, the popular and lauded concert series that has enriched the South Florida music scene for over 20 years, will present a special event concert for two nights only on March 4th and 5th at the Spanish River Church.

Minds of the Masters will feature Israeli pianist Natalie Tenenbaum and violinist Filip Pogády.

These two master musicians will be joined by vocalists Daniel Montenegro and Maria Valdes, all accompanied by the Spanish River Orchestra under the direction of world-renowned conductor Tomer Adaddi.

“The genius of Natalie Tenenbaum defies simple description,” says Spanish River Concerts Executive Director Jeff Morgenstern. “While most artists choose a lane and stay within those lines, Natalie is like a force of nature, a musician's musician, who can't be pigeon-holed into any single style. She's a world class jazz, pop, and classical musician who blurs the lines between all of these and more. Her technical proficiency and musicality are other-worldly.”

Critically acclaimed composer, pianist, music producer/director and singer-songwriter Natalie Tenenbaum is a graduate of the Juilliard School. She has appeared as a soloist and with orchestras in Israel, Europe, Asia, and the United States, performing in such venues as the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Korea's National Theater, Jerusalem Music Center, Berlin's Konzerthaus, Madison Square Garden, and the Apollo Theatre. She has performed her original compositions at Carnegie Hall, Harvard University, Merkin Hall, The National Arts Gallery (NY) and Juilliard's Paul Hall.

Violinist Filip Pogády has performed in some of the most renowned concert venues in the world including Lincoln Center (New York), Rudolphinum (Prague), Konzerthaus (Vienna), Tel Aviv Opera House, Kamakura Arts Center (Kamakura), Natori Arts Center (Tokyo), Lotte Hall (Seoul), and Seoul Arts Center.

“These are going to be two unforgettable concerts,” Morgenstern says, “with musical styles ranging from Gershwin to Michael Jackson.”

Tickets

Tickets for both evenings are on sale now; ticket prices range from $48 to $94. For more information, and/or to purchase tickets visit www.SpanishRiverConcerts.org or call the Spanish River Concerts box office at 800-716-6975.