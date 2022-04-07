The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center hosts Postmodern Jukebox: The Grand Reopening Tour on Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m. With its rotating musical collective of top talent, Postmodern Jukebox reworks hit songs, adding a vintage twist to dazzle and inspire.

Postmodern Jukebox, or "PMJ" as it is commonly known, harnesses signature looks and sounds of yesteryear - particularly from swing and jazz - to transform modern artists into iconic musicians, such as The Platters, Frank Sinatra, and Bessie Smith. It has launched the careers of singers, dancers, and instrumentalists, in addition to collaborating with contemporary pop musicians and American Idol contestants.

"Postmodern Jukebox's creative spin on hit songs has made them a social media sensation. With millions of views on YouTube, they have introduced old-school fans to new music, and younger fans to the great stylings of the prohibition era, doo-wop, and more," said Eric Fliss, Managing Director of South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. "This ensemble's incredible talent will amaze audiences, as will their captivating take on a century of musical hits."

Postmodern Jukebox began in New York City pianist Scott Bradlee's Queens basement as he remade pop hits into sounds from years past. A decade later, billed as "one part celebration of vintage music and culture, one part 'Saturday Night Live' for singers," Postmodern Jukebox has performed more than a thousand shows on six continents.

﻿In addition to their ongoing international tour - described by Bradlee as "the most sensational '20s party this side of The Great Gatsby" - Postmodern Jukebox continues to grow its online following of more than 5 million subscribers and 1.7 billion views on YouTube alone.

Postmodern Jukebox: The Grand Reopening Tour is recommended for all ages. All patrons entering the theater require a ticket, regardless of age. Outside food and beverage are not allowed into the venue. Strollers are not permitted inside the auditorium. Child (under 12), Senior, Student, Military, and Group (10+) discounts are available by phone or in-person at the Center's Box Office.

This show is sponsored in part by Culture Shock Miami. Teens and young adults up to age 22 can buy tickets for $5 with Culture Shock Miami. Culture Shock Miami tickets for teens and young adults (ages 13-22) are only available via the program's website at www.cultureshockmiami.com.

General admission tickets are available for $32-$57, and the $79 VIP ticket includes table seating and a complimentary beverage. For more information, call (786) 573-5300 or visit SMDCAC.org. About Culture Shock Miami

Culture Shock Miami, the audience development program of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, is designed to introduce the next generation of audience members to live arts and cultural experiences at the age when they are beginning to make their own entertainment decisions. Based on research that shows most people begin their appreciation for the arts at a young age, Culture Shock Miami is founded on the premise that when teens and young adults make the arts a regular entertainment choice, they are more likely to become full-price ticket buyers and subscribers in the future. Through its website, teens and young adults (ages 13-22), can purchase $5 tickets to top music, theatre, and dance performances, as well as admission to museums, landmarks, and cultural destinations in and around Miami-Dade County. With the purchase of one $5 ticket for a 13-22 year old, a second $5 ticket can be purchased for someone of any age to accompany them.

Created in 2013, Culture Shock Miami Presents is a series dedicated to presenting nationally and internationally renowned artists that appeal specifically to the 13-22 year old age range. The program presents more than a dozen performances each season to the public and through free school field trips. Culture Shock Miami Presents was recognized with a 2018 Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo).

