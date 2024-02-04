South Florida Haitian Writer Director Heading To Pan African Film Festival

Emerging Haitian American actress, writer, director, and mother of two, Fedleine Jerome, is all set to showcase her award-winning short film, "The Therapist," at the esteemed 2024 Pan African Film Festival. This cinematic gem will be screened on February 11 and February 16 at 8:30 pm at the Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw and XD at 4020 Marlton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90008.

Born in Haiti, Fedleine and her family immigrated to South Florida when she was two. Despite facing the challenges of growing up below the poverty line, her unwavering determination led her to study theater with a minor in dance at the University of Florida on a full scholarship. Fedleine subsequently embarked on a career as an elementary school teacher before discovering her true calling in filmmaking.

Fedleine's narrative work delves into themes of self-discovery, exploration, motherhood, and transcendence, often skillfully infused with humor and timely dialogue. Her journey from graduating with a theater degree from the University of Florida to directing commercials, experimenting with different cinematic styles, and performing various roles on set, from Production Assistant to First Assistant Camera, has been inspiring.

"The Therapist" is a personal love letter and a roadmap for Fedleine. The main characters, Brooke and Elisa, represent different facets of her journey, from being an unfulfilled wife to embracing her identity as a free-spirited artist. Dealing with a chronic disease diagnosis and rejection from a prominent black film festival, Fedleine embarked on a healing journey, rediscovering her inner child, spirit, and artistic essence. In the movie, Brooke and Elisa meet during a book club focused on "The Artist's Way," a book that serves as a guiding light for blocked artists to reconnect with their creativity. Fedleine's journey mirrored this transformation, as she found that self-acceptance, inner validation, and belief in her talent were the keys to opening doors in her life.

Fedleine's short film "The Therapist" has garnered numerous accolades, including selection for the Aspire TV Filmmakers Competition, Best Local Short, and Most Watched at the Mom's Film Festival. Her work centers on women's empowerment, exploring themes of healing, sisterhood, and self-love, all while using comedy to address significant issues within the black community.

When she's not behind the camera, Fedleine enjoys dancing with her local Haitian folklore dance team, gracing local theater and improv stages at Villain Theater, expressing herself through painting, and raising her two beautiful children, Dj and Jojo, who continue to inspire her on her artistic journey.

"The Therapist" Synopsis:

In "The Therapist," a therapist becomes entangled in her clients' unconventional love life, leading to unexpected twists and turns. The film follows Brooke and Jason as they return to therapy after a hiatus, dealing with grief and a longing for intimacy. A struggling artist, Elisa unveils the secret to her newfound creativity while unexpected guests disrupt a heated session, exposing everyone's secrets.

About the Pan African Film & Arts Festival

The 32nd Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) makes its return to Los Angeles February 6-19, 2024 at the Cinemark Baldwin Hills XD and Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza to present and showcase a broad spectrum of Black creative works, particularly those that reinforce positive images and help to destroy negative stereotypes of Africans and African-Americans.

Since 1992, as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, PAFF has remained dedicated to the promotion of Black stories and images through the exhibition of film, visual art, and other creative expression. Today, PAFF is one of the largest and most prestigious Black film festivals in the U.S. and attracts local, national, and international audiences. In addition, it is an Oscar-qualifying festival for animation and live-action films, and one of the largest Black History Month events in America.

PAFF is supported in part by the City of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, LA Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, LA Councilmember Curren Price, LA Councilmember Heather Hutt, LA County Department of Arts and Culture, the LA County COVID-19 Arts Relief Fund administered by the LA County Department of Arts and Culture, Senator Steve Bradford, and Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas.

The 2024 PAFF is possible through the generous support of sponsors including Color Creative, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Stocker Street Creative, Disney, Andscape, BET+, Paramount Pictures, National Geographic, Black Alliance for Justice Immigration, Cal State University, Los Angeles.