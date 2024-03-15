Shakespeare Troupe's HAMLET Opens Tonight at Sol Theatre in Boca Raton

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare Troupe will present William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, beginning Friday, March 15, 2024, as the Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida's inaugural production at the intimate Sol Theatre.

The production is partially funded by several state, county, and town grants to perform Shakespeare in schools and to bring theatre to the underserved, all the while meeting the Troupe's mission to train student interns to participate alongside professional actors, designers, and directors.

The STI production of Hamlet will tour schools and other institutions in the region. “When I heard that Shakes Troupe could bring a free performance of Hamlet to my high schoolers, I jumped at the chance,” says André Gainey, Staff Administrator at Somerset Preparatory Academy Charter School at North Lauderdale, who has booked the Troupe for April 2nd.

“Shakes Troupe will do two school shows on April 2nd, to accommodate more than 300 students and maintain an intimacy,” said Galman, “And we'll supply the teachers with a study guide to engage their students in preparation for the play, in accordance with the standards prescribed in the State of Florida's CPalms.org website.”

And on March 20th, the Troupe will perform its adaptation of Hamlet for the residents and day visitors at the Jewish Association of Residential Care in Boca Raton (JARC - https://jarcfl.org). Ed Barbanell, a professional actor with a disability will play the role of Bernardo - the soldier who first sees Hamlet's ghost - in front of one hundred or more persons with special needs who will attend the performance at JARC. Mr. Barbanell has taken a previous workshop with Shakespeare Troupe and continues his association with the only company in South Florida performing Shakespeare all the year long.

In William Shakespeare's The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark, a young prince acts mad to avoid assassination in a corrupted court while contemplating revenge for his father's murder. Occurring in a time for elections, morality has acquiesced to the threat of violence, promising only a grave solution.

In less than 2 hours Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida examines the existential threat that the power of the state holds against the power of the imagination in the individual. Hamlet is stripped down to its essentials in the intimate jewel box of the Sol Theatre: a ghost appears with a dreaded message, there's been a coup, power is being consolidated as witnesses are silenced, spies are everywhere, and traps are being set. “A mind-bending web of intrigue entices and ensnares all who marvel at this polished gem of dramatic literature,” Galman enthuses.

Hamlet will play for four weekends at Sol Theatre, from March 15 through April 7, for a total of 12 public performances. Tickets for Hamlet are on sale now and can be purchased online at https://www.shakestroupe.org/eventlistings. Tickets range in price from $10 to $25.