SWEET 15 ¡QUE QUINCEAÑERA! - A SPANGLISH INTERACTIVE COMEDY EXPERIENCE To Have Miami Debut This Month

Broadway playwright and performer, Rick Najera, celebrated for his notable contributions to the world of theater, television and film, will debut his latest theatrical production of Sweet 15 ¡Que Quinceañera!, a live, interactive comedy experience, April 4-28.

"Sweet 15 breaks the story wall between actors and the audience as part of a theater play that represents a new generation of interactive theater," said award-winning playwright Rick Najera, who created, wrote, and directs the show. Najera is known for his nationally acclaimed, award-winning show on Broadway, Latinologues, comedic monologues about life in America, which ran for 137 performances at the then Helen Hayes Theatre. "With this show, we are bringing theater to audiences who normally don't go to theater but who value entertainment and comedy, and Miami is the perfect place for this groundbreaking play."

Sweet 15 ¡Que Quinceañera! will star Rene Lavan (Christmas with the Kranks, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, Latinologues on Broadway, Every Witch Way), Ruben Rabasa (Ant Man, Father of the Bride, I Think You Should Leave, This is Us), Vanessa Lyon (Monday Nights at Seven), Lauren Lopez (In the Heights, Westside Story, Titanic the Musical, Shrek) and Roberto Escobar (Bloodline, El Señor de los Cielos). Special guests and more cast to be announced soon.

Sweet 15 delves deep into the heart of a quinceañera celebration, a cherished Latina tradition that marks a young girl's transition into womanhood. However, in this comedic production, a joyous rite of passage unfolds into a tale of unexpected (and literal) twists and turns, seven years late. The play is a valentine for families (especially Latino families) and shows the power of forgiveness as a father tries to win back his family after disappearing for seven years. Placed in an actual quinceañera hall, audiences will experience the exciting thrills of this immersive quinceañera. This Broadway-style extravaganza is set to be an unforgettable experience that will leave audiences singing along and laughing out loud.

Rick Najera's Sweet 15 !Que Quinceañera!, is produced by Mero Mero Productions, Lavan Entertainment and Executive Producer Rodrigo D'Escoto, and will debut April 4, 2024 and run through April 28 at Renaissance at the Gables, 2340 SW 32nd Ave, Miami, FL 33145. The show is performed in Spanglish (Spanish / English). Tickets are now on sale starting at $49 and can be purchased at https://www.sweet15show.com or via Eventbrite.com. Group and student tickets available. Inquire about sponsorship opportunities.

About Rick Najera's Sweet 15 ¡Que Quinceañera!

Sweet 15 ¡Que Quinceañera! is the story of the Valderrama family as they prepare to celebrate their daughter's quinceañera. There's only one problem - the quince is seven years late! Their story begins when the patriarch of the family, Eddy returns home after a seven-year absence. He disappeared the same year his daughter, Sonora, was turning 15. Now, seven years later, he returns and upon his shocking return, he sets out to reunite with his estranged family under one condition; they allow him to throw a quinceañera for Sonora, who is now 22 years old. Eddy tries desperately to create a special night for Sonora, but unfortunately nothing goes as planned. Sweet 15 ¡Que Quinceañera! is a dysfunctional family comedy production where audiences will witness the love of a father who would do anything for his estranged daughter. This production is filled with music, singing, dancing, laughter and impromptu audience participation, guaranteed to have its audience singing along and dancing in their seats.

About Rick Najera:

Rick Najera is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter, and performer known for his groundbreaking contributions to theater and film. With a career spanning decades, Najera has consistently pushed the boundaries of storytelling and representation. His work is celebrated for its ability to bridge cultural divides and illuminates the human experience in all its complexity. Najera's show Latinologues, after touring the nation, made its Broadway debut at the then Helen Hayes Theatre and ran for 137 performances. Najera is repped by Daryn Simons at Cohesive Entertainment Group, LLC. For more information, visit https://www.ricknajera.com.

Tickets

Produced by Mero Mero Productions, Lavan Entertainment and Executive Producer Rodrigo D'Escoto, the show will take place at Renaissance at the Gables, 2340 SW 32nd Ave, Miami, FL 33145 and will be performed in Spanish and English (Spanglish). Tickets and dinner packages are now on sale and can be purchased at https://www.sweet15show.com or via Eventbrite.com.J