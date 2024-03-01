SOME LIKE IT HOT, MJ THE MUSICAL & More Set for 2024-25 Broadway in Miami Season at the Arsht Center

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County has unveiled the 2024-25 Broadway in Miami season in the Ziff Ballet Opera House with a six-show subscription package that includes two South Florida premieres, two Miami premieres and the return of two beloved, blockbuster musicals.



SOME LIKE IT HOT – December 3-8, 2024

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL – January 14-19, 2025

MAMMA MIA! – February 18-23, 2025

MJ THE MUSICAL – March 18-23, 2025

BEETLEJUICE – April 29-May 4, 2025

CHICAGO – June 17-22, 2025



SEASON SUBSCRIPTIONS

Season ticket packages are now on sale and prices range from $230 to $910* for all six shows. To renew a subscription or become a subscriber, visit arshtcenter.org or call the Arsht Center box office at 305.949.6722 or the Season Ticket Holder Hotline toll-free at 800.939.8587.



The new Broadway in Miami six-show subscription series at the Arsht Center is as follows:



SOME LIKE IT HOT – South Florida premiere

December 3-8, 2024



Winner of 4 Tony Awards, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and the Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album.



Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.



And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theater awards than any show this past season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League and the Outer Critics Circle.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL – Miami premiere

January 14-19, 2025



An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.



One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.



Featuring her much loved songs, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall.



MAMMA MIA!

February 18-23, 2025



A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!



Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.



For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.



MJ THE MUSICAL – South Florida premiere

March 18-23, 2025



The four-time Tony Award-winning hit.



He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Miami as MJ, the multi–Tony Award-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.



BEETLEJUICE – Miami premiere

April 29-May 4, 2025



He earned his stripes on Broadway…now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Miami.



It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set and a score that’s out of this Netherworld. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O!



CHICAGO

June 17-22, 2025



CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.



In the whirlwind of Chicago’s Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail’s most notorious murderesses—vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart—become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy.



Broadway’s longest-running musical has been razzle dazzling audiences for 27 years, and after more than 10,000 performances, 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy, it’s just getting started.