Pride Month Kicks Off With History Fort Lauderdale's TAKE PRIDE! A 100- Year Retrospective Of LGBTQ+ Milestones

In honor of PRIDE Month, History Fort Lauderdale and Galleria Fort Lauderdale will present “Take PRIDE! A 100-Year Retrospective of LGBTQ+ Milestones” throughout the month of June.

This enlightening exhibit at Galleria Fort Lauderdale will highlight major moments in LGBTQ+ history that have impacted South Florida’s arts, culture, business, media, and political landscapes. A ticketed preview reception, serving as the official kickoff to Stonewall PRIDE, will take place on Thursday, May 30, at 6 p.m. Hosted by FayWhat?! of The FayWhat?! Show on the Happening Out Television Network, the reception will honor 10 impactful LGBTQ community leaders and will include special performances by Velvet Lenore and Vauz Allen.

The 2024 “Take PRIDE!” honorees who have made significant contributions to the South Florida community are: Andy Rogow, artistic director of Island City Stage; David Jobin, president/CEO of The Our Fund Foundation; Erika Norell, renowned entertainer; Jacqueline Lorber, president/CEO of South Florida Symphony Orchestra; Josie Smith Malave, former “Top Chef” contestant and owner of Bubbles and Pearls; Mark Gilbert, board chair of OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival; Misty Eyez, transgender advocate and director at SunServe; Robert Boo, CEO of The Pride Center at Equality Park; Shawn Palacious (Kitty Meow), celebrity host and Steven Evans, Ph.D., owner and publisher of OutClique magazine.

“History Fort Lauderdale is proud to stand in unity with the LGBTQ+ community to commemorate its influential history and celebrate its resilience,” said Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale. “As we reflect on their contributions, we are reminded of the importance of inclusivity and acceptance for all. We remain committed to preserving and sharing these stories through ‘Take PRIDE!” and championing diversity in our city and beyond.”

This historic exhibit will highlight major moments in national, state and local history such as Executive Order 10450 which banned homosexuals from working for the federal government in 1953, the Stonewall riots in 1969, Harvey Milk elected to office as the first openly gay man in 1978 and same sex marriage legalized in the United States in 2015. In addition, it will also include the Miss Florida F.I. Pageant Wall of Fame which celebrates 53 years of the art of female impersonation. Pageant title holders from 1972 to present will be displayed.

“Galleria Fort Lauderdale is honored to host this third installment of History Fort Lauderdale’s ‘Take PRIDE!’ program,” said Melissa Milroy, senior marketing manager at Galleria Fort Lauderdale. “Our city’s remarkable growth is due, in part, to the contributions of these illustrious and dedicated community leaders who strive to ensure equality and representation. We welcome our shoppers to learn more about them during their visit.”

Additional contributions to the exhibit are courtesy of Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library, History Miami, Wilton Manors Historical Society, GLBT Historical Society, and New York Public Library, National Archives.

The exhibition, located near Swarovski, between Macy’s and Dillard’s, will be free and open to the public during mall hours from June 1 - 30.

History Fort Lauderdale’s “Take PRIDE! A 100-Year Retrospective of LGBTQ+ Life in South Florida” is sponsored by Galleria Fort Lauderdale, OutClique, HotSpots Media Group/Happening Out Television Network, The Our Fund Foundation and GPR | Goodman Public Relations.

History Fort Lauderdale, proud steward of our community’s past by making our heritage accessible and engaging to residents and visitors, hosts a variety of engaging multicultural experiences, year-round. It seeks to bring awareness to the community through both traveling exhibits and multiple permanent exhibits including “Women Trailblazers,” “Fort Lauderdale – the Early Years,” “The African American Experience,” “Fashion & Musical Theatre,” “From Dugouts to Dream Yachts: the story of boatbuilding along the New River,” Seminole Arts & Culture,” “New River Archaeology,” “Viva Fort Lauderdale: Celebrating Hispanic Art & Culture” and more. The nonprofit museum also hosts an artists’ collective collaborative space.

Tickets

Tickets for the May 30 “Take PRIDE! A 100-Year Retrospective of LGBTQ+ Milestones” preview reception/official Stonewall PRIDE Month kickoff event are $50 and are available at www.historyfortlauderdale.org. Guests will enjoy a preview of the exhibit, special performances, an open bar, and light bites courtesy of The Capital Grille Fort Lauderdale and Tulio’s Tacos & Tequila Bar.

For more information about History Fort Lauderdale, please call (954) 463-4431 or visit historyfortlauderdale.org.