Pigs Do Fly Productions' THE AFFECTIONS OF MAY Opens At Empire Stage Next Month

Pigs Do Fly Productions' second show of the 2023-2024 season will be The Affections of May, Canadian playwright Norm Foster's delightful comedy that explores love, loss, and new beginnings. The production will run from March 8th through March 31st at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale.

“This is the second Norm Foster play we at Pigs Do Fly have produced,” says Executive Producer Ellen Wacher. “We loved doing his The Ladies Foursome so much, we decided to see what else he had that fit our mission – to feature people over ‘a certain age' whose lives are just as interesting – and messy, and funny, and hopeful, and real, ‘now', as they were ‘then'!



“This is our eighth season,” Wacher continues. “I am so proud of how much we have grown and what we have accomplished these past eight years. We have featured and served a demographic that is often ignored, and I think our patrons are extremely appreciative of that. And… it's also very gratifying to see not only ‘my' contemporaries in our audiences, but younger people as well! It proves beyond a doubt that good theatre has no age limit!”

“Norm Foster's Affections of May is a charming account of a woman who has been dumped by her husband of 29 years and left to fend for herself in a new town at the helm of a struggling business,” the production's director Mariah Reed explains. “May's tenacity and ability to overcome challenges is inspirational and her story is one I am delighted to craft as a director. Her ardent suitors, too, have their own personal challenges and with May as a catalyst each learns to overcome their insecurities and embrace an uncertain (and potentially exciting) future.



“Stories of redemption and triumph are a joy to share,” she continues, “And I'm extremely grateful to Executive Producer Ellen Wacher and Artistic Director Deborah Kondelik for allowing me the opportunity to do so with Pigs Do Fly Productions.”



Reed has cast William Mahone as Hank, Brian James McCormack as Brian, Ben Prayz as Quinn, and Deborah Kondelik as May.

Norm Foster is considered Canada's most produced playwright. An extremely prolific writer, frequently referred to as the Canadian Neil Simon, Foster has had more than fifty plays produced on professional stages. His plays are known for their humor, accessibility, and insight into ‘the everyday tribulations of life.'



The Stage Manager for The Affections of May is Patrick Vida. Dean Landhuis is the show's Scenic Designer, David Hart will do the Sound Design, and Preston Bircher will create the Lighting Design and serve as Technical Director. Jessica Kaschube is the Company Manager.

Tickets for The Affections of May are $45 and are available online at Click Here or by calling 954-678-1496. Performances are on Fridays at 8 pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 5 pm. All performances will take place at Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304.