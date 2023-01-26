Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Island City Stage Presents ROTTERDAM

A new play from Jon Brittain, co-creator of Margaret Thatcher, Queen of Soho, writer of What Would Spock Do? and The Sexual Awakening of Peter Mayo.

Jan. 26, 2023  

Don't miss Island City Stage's poignant production of Rotterdam by Jon Brittain, a touching, yet modern comedy about gender, sexuality, and being a long way from home. Rotterdam runs through February 19.

This new play from Jon Brittain, co-creator of Margaret Thatcher, Queen of Soho, writer of What Would Spock Do? and The Sexual Awakening of Peter Mayo, is a sensitive exploration of gender identity and relationships. It shares the story of lesbian couple Alice, who is struggling to come out to her parents, and Fiona, who tells Alice that she has always identified as a man.

"Although politics and media seem focused on the trans community, we don't often hear personal stories about those who seek to transition and the effect that can have on those closest to them," said Andy Rogow, artistic director of Island City Stage. "Rotterdam is a bittersweet comedy whose characters are in transition in one way or another."

Directed by Michael Leeds and co-produced by Sue Wilder, Rotterdam stars Suzanne Ankrum as Alice and Autumn Kioti Horne as Fiona. It also features Abbie Fricke as Lelani and Robert Koutras as Josh. All actors are making their Island City Stage debut performances.

Suzanne Ankrum's recent regional credits include Palm Beach Dramaworks production of A Streetcar Named Desire, WAM Theatre's Emilie: La Marquise du Chatelet..., Majestic Theater's Crimes of the Heart, New Century Theatre's The How and the Why, Clarence Brown Theatre's Woyzeck, The Merry Wives of Windsor, Tartuffe, and A Christmas Carol, and Richmond Shakespeare Festival's Twelfth Night and Henry IV, Part 2. She's also appeared on Netflix's

Orange is the New Black and has performed in several workshop productions from Palm Beach Dramaworks, Theatre Lab, Hartford Stage, Ivoryton Playhouse and HartBeat Ensemble.

South Florida artist and actor Autumn Kioti Horne has performed with Theatre Lab, Zoetic Stage, GableStage, Florida Stage, Caldwell Theatre, and others. In NYC, they originated the roles of Cassandra in The Hive, Veronica in She Calls Me Firefly, and others. Their interdisciplinary art has been presented in galleries/spaces throughout the U.S. and abroad including La Mama, Dixon Place, The Queens Museum and Last Frontier, and more. They have also appeared in award-winning films at Lincoln Center, Art Basel, Sci-Fi London, Palm Springs Film Festival, and more. When not onstage, they run an environmental art/education/justice program Wildness is Necessary.

Creating quality professional theatrical experiences focused on the LGBT+ community for a universal audience, Island City Stage's 11th South Florida season offers thought-provoking productions that explore bittersweet longing, gender questions, loneliness, the ins and outs of friendship, the magic of random human connection and ethnic conflict within the generational divide. Upcoming shows include I Wanna F@#king Tear You Apart by Morgan Gould from March 2 - April 2; Tracy Jones by Stephen Kaplan from May 18 - June 18 and Springfield Pride Commissioned by Island City Stage from August 3 - September 3.

Rotterdam set sponsors are Doug Pew and Don Croxton, costume sponsors are Thomas Nichols and Dan Chadburn and lighting and sound sponsor is Scott Bennett.

Tickets for Rotterdam start at $40. A special Women's Night at the Theatre will take place on Friday, February 3 with a 7 p.m. reception with light bites and beverages followed by the show.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.islandcitystage.org, call (954) 928-9800 or email md@islandcitystage.org.

Photo Credit: Matthew Tippins for Island City Stage

Photos: Island City Stage Presents ROTTERDAM
Robert Koutras, Autumn Kioti Horne, and Suzanne Ankrum

Photos: Island City Stage Presents ROTTERDAM
Robert Koutras and Autumn Kioti Horne

Photos: Island City Stage Presents ROTTERDAM
Suzanne Ankrum and Abbie Fricke

Photos: Island City Stage Presents ROTTERDAM
Suzanne Ankrum and Autumn Kioti Horne




Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami To Debut WELCOME TO PARADISE Showcasing Public Art Photo
Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami To Debut WELCOME TO PARADISE Showcasing Public Artworks From Local Artists
The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) invites the community to experience “Welcome to Paradise,” a dynamic new commissioning program featuring temporary public art projects by local South Florida artists.
MusicWorks Invites Fans Of Classic Folk And Rock To Six Fun Concerts At The Parker In Fort Photo
MusicWorks Invites Fans Of Classic Folk And Rock To Six Fun Concerts At The Parker In Fort Lauderdale
MusicWorks is inviting fans of Classic Folk and Rock to six upcoming concerts at The Parker.
FROM GETTYSBURG TO CAMELOT to Raise Funds for Wounded Veterans Relief Fund Photo
FROM GETTYSBURG TO CAMELOT to Raise Funds for Wounded Veterans Relief Fund
Presidents Project, Inc., a 501 c3 Florida nonprofit will be sponsoring a fund raiser for the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund whose office is located in North Palm Beach, FL.
Pigs Do Fly Productions Presents East Coast Premiere of Tom Dugans CEMETERY PUB At Empire Photo
Pigs Do Fly Productions Presents East Coast Premiere of Tom Dugan's CEMETERY PUB At Empire Stage
Rehearsals will begin shortly for Pigs Do Fly Productions' production of playwright/actor Tom Dugan's Cemetery Pub.  This will be only the second time the play has been produced - the first time was in May 2022 in Dugan's own Backyard Theatre in California. Cemetery Pub will run from March 3rd through March 19th at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale.

More Hot Stories For You


Miami City Ballet Announces Spring SeasonMiami City Ballet Announces Spring Season
January 27, 2023

 Under the steadfast artistic direction of Lourdes Lopez, Miami City Ballet (MCB) concludes its 37th season of dance with three distinct programs over the course of Winter and Spring 2023.
Photos: Island City Stage Presents ROTTERDAMPhotos: Island City Stage Presents ROTTERDAM
January 26, 2023

Don’t miss Island City Stage’s poignant production of Rotterdam by Jon Brittain, a touching, yet modern comedy about gender, sexuality, and being a long way from home. Rotterdam runs through February 19. See photos from the production!
Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami To Debut WELCOME TO PARADISE Showcasing Public Artworks From Local ArtistsMuseum of Contemporary Art, North Miami To Debut WELCOME TO PARADISE Showcasing Public Artworks From Local Artists
January 26, 2023

The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) invites the community to experience “Welcome to Paradise,” a dynamic new commissioning program featuring temporary public art projects by local South Florida artists.
FROM GETTYSBURG TO CAMELOT to Raise Funds for Wounded Veterans Relief FundFROM GETTYSBURG TO CAMELOT to Raise Funds for Wounded Veterans Relief Fund
January 25, 2023

Presidents Project, Inc., a 501 c3 Florida nonprofit will be sponsoring a fund raiser for the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund whose office is located in North Palm Beach, FL.
Pigs Do Fly Productions Presents East Coast Premiere of Tom Dugan's CEMETERY PUB At Empire StagePigs Do Fly Productions Presents East Coast Premiere of Tom Dugan's CEMETERY PUB At Empire Stage
January 24, 2023

Rehearsals will begin shortly for Pigs Do Fly Productions' production of playwright/actor Tom Dugan's Cemetery Pub.  This will be only the second time the play has been produced - the first time was in May 2022 in Dugan's own Backyard Theatre in California. Cemetery Pub will run from March 3rd through March 19th at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale.
share