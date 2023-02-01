Photos: Go Inside the Reading of ICE CHAMPION at Palm Beach's Cafe L'Europe

On Thursday, January 26th, Palm Beach's Cafe L'Europe hosted a concert/reading from the new Broadway-bound musical "Ice Champion" for a select group of backers and investors and theater-lovers.

Dramatist Guild member, playwright, and former champion figure skater Frank D'Agostino created and composed this exciting show. The presentation was a selection of monologues and songs performed by five local performers: Alexa Lasanta, Shelly Keelor, Spenst Hanson, Brian Varela, Mikayla Cohen, and under the musical direction of Eric Ashford.

"Ice Champion" is a behind-the-scene glimpse into the lives of six figure skaters and is performed on a stage of "real ice" - from beginner skaters', national skaters', international skaters, and Olympians, and demonstrates how they evolve and struggle and ultimately find glory.

40 years ago "A Chorus Line" broke barriers on Broadway and told the story of dancers. Today "Ice Champion" brings innovation to a new level of story telling with a multimedia experience of music, song, acting, dance and championship figure skating. As we approach the 100 year anniversary of figure skating being part of the Winter Olympic Games, "Ice Champion" is the perfect show to celebrate this historical milestone.

The intimate group of invited guests included: Janet Levy, Jeff Sophir, Jim Gielda, Kara Ross, Simone Levinson, Laurie Bodor, Robert Caravaggi, Lisa Marie Conte Browne, Vicki Schneps, Chase Backer, Stephen and Eda Sorokoff, Paul and Ursula Lowerre, Robert and Robin Baker Leacock, Rochelle Ohrstrom, Julia Hansen, Jane and Jeffrey Greaves, Mikolaj Bauer, Barbara Kendrew, and Ice Champion Producers: Doug Evans, Dr. Joan Liman, and Annie Watt, as well as the owners of Cafe L'Europe, Emanulea Marcello and Jennifer Marcello.

Moving forward with the cast album," Ice Champion" is being produced by seven-time Grammy nominated and seven-time Tony-nominated music producer Rob Sher, whose label, Time Warner Classics, releases his cast albums. Rob's most recent album "The Music Man" starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster climbed the iTunes charts. There will be bonus tracks in Korean and KPop Korean language tracks on the album.

After several equity workshops in New York, the show is slated to open within the year in South Korea and have a Broadway opening following the preview runs in South Korea. The South Korean producer includes ABT World, and U.S. producers include the famed and Tony award-winning producers at Amas Musical Theatre in New York.