Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside the Reading of ICE CHAMPION at Palm Beach's Cafe L'Europe

Dramatist Guild member, playwright, and former champion figure skater Frank D'Agostino created and composed this exciting show.

Feb. 01, 2023  

On Thursday, January 26th, Palm Beach's Cafe L'Europe hosted a concert/reading from the new Broadway-bound musical "Ice Champion" for a select group of backers and investors and theater-lovers.

See photos below!

Dramatist Guild member, playwright, and former champion figure skater Frank D'Agostino created and composed this exciting show. The presentation was a selection of monologues and songs performed by five local performers: Alexa Lasanta, Shelly Keelor, Spenst Hanson, Brian Varela, Mikayla Cohen, and under the musical direction of Eric Ashford.

"Ice Champion" is a behind-the-scene glimpse into the lives of six figure skaters and is performed on a stage of "real ice" - from beginner skaters', national skaters', international skaters, and Olympians, and demonstrates how they evolve and struggle and ultimately find glory.

40 years ago "A Chorus Line" broke barriers on Broadway and told the story of dancers. Today "Ice Champion" brings innovation to a new level of story telling with a multimedia experience of music, song, acting, dance and championship figure skating. As we approach the 100 year anniversary of figure skating being part of the Winter Olympic Games, "Ice Champion" is the perfect show to celebrate this historical milestone.

The intimate group of invited guests included: Janet Levy, Jeff Sophir, Jim Gielda, Kara Ross, Simone Levinson, Laurie Bodor, Robert Caravaggi, Lisa Marie Conte Browne, Vicki Schneps, Chase Backer, Stephen and Eda Sorokoff, Paul and Ursula Lowerre, Robert and Robin Baker Leacock, Rochelle Ohrstrom, Julia Hansen, Jane and Jeffrey Greaves, Mikolaj Bauer, Barbara Kendrew, and Ice Champion Producers: Doug Evans, Dr. Joan Liman, and Annie Watt, as well as the owners of Cafe L'Europe, Emanulea Marcello and Jennifer Marcello.

Moving forward with the cast album," Ice Champion" is being produced by seven-time Grammy nominated and seven-time Tony-nominated music producer Rob Sher, whose label, Time Warner Classics, releases his cast albums. Rob's most recent album "The Music Man" starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster climbed the iTunes charts. There will be bonus tracks in Korean and KPop Korean language tracks on the album.

After several equity workshops in New York, the show is slated to open within the year in South Korea and have a Broadway opening following the preview runs in South Korea. The South Korean producer includes ABT World, and U.S. producers include the famed and Tony award-winning producers at Amas Musical Theatre in New York.

Photo credit: Annie Watt

Photos: Go Inside the Reading of ICE CHAMPION at Palm Beach's Cafe L'Europe
Jane Greaves, Jeffrey Greaves

Photos: Go Inside the Reading of ICE CHAMPION at Palm Beach's Cafe L'Europe
Jeff Sophir, Jim Gielda

Photos: Go Inside the Reading of ICE CHAMPION at Palm Beach's Cafe L'Europe
Jennifer Marcello, Emauela Marcello

Photos: Go Inside the Reading of ICE CHAMPION at Palm Beach's Cafe L'Europe
Joan Liman, Lisa Marie Conte Browne

Photos: Go Inside the Reading of ICE CHAMPION at Palm Beach's Cafe L'Europe

Photos: Go Inside the Reading of ICE CHAMPION at Palm Beach's Cafe L'Europe
Spenst Hansen, Mikayla Cohen, Alexa Lasanta, Frank Da??Agostino, Shelly Keelor, Eric Alsford, Brian Varela

Photos: Go Inside the Reading of ICE CHAMPION at Palm Beach's Cafe L'Europe
Barbara Kendrew, Janet Levy, Doug Evans

Photos: Go Inside the Reading of ICE CHAMPION at Palm Beach's Cafe L'Europe
Laurie Bodor, Annie Watt

Photos: Go Inside the Reading of ICE CHAMPION at Palm Beach's Cafe L'Europe
Mikolaj Bauer, Robert Caravaggi, Chase Backer

Photos: Go Inside the Reading of ICE CHAMPION at Palm Beach's Cafe L'Europe
Robin Baker Leacock, Robert Leacock

Photos: Go Inside the Reading of ICE CHAMPION at Palm Beach's Cafe L'Europe
Rochelle Ohrstrom, Julia Hansen

Photos: Go Inside the Reading of ICE CHAMPION at Palm Beach's Cafe L'Europe
Simone Levinson, Kara Ross

Photos: Go Inside the Reading of ICE CHAMPION at Palm Beach's Cafe L'Europe
Stephen Sorokoff, Eda Sorokoff

Photos: Go Inside the Reading of ICE CHAMPION at Palm Beach's Cafe L'Europe
Ursula Lowerre, Paul Lowerre

Photos: Go Inside the Reading of ICE CHAMPION at Palm Beach's Cafe L'Europe
Vicki Schneps, Simone Levinson



Singer Jill Switzer Will Interview Author Susan Shapiro Barash at the Kravis Center Photo
Singer Jill Switzer Will Interview Author Susan Shapiro Barash at the Kravis Center
As part of its ArtSmart Lecture Series, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present a revealing conversation between author Susan Shapiro Barash and singer Jill Switzer. The telltale topic: A Passion for More: Affairs that Make or Break Us.
Anthony Nunziata Comes To Arts Garage In March Photo
Anthony Nunziata Comes To Arts Garage In March
Anthony Nunziata comes to Arts Garage on Saturday, March 4, at 8 pm, with Love Songs from Broadway & Beyond.
BARCLAY Performing Arts Stages THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL Photo
BARCLAY Performing Arts Stages THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL
BARCLAY Performing Arts presents its final show of the fall 2023 season, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on Sunday, February 5 at 5 p.m. in the Lake Park Black Box at the Kelsey Theater, located at 700 Park Avenue in Lake Park. Boca Raton audiences can also see this show for free on Saturday, February 4 at 7:30 p.m. outdoors in the courtyard of Somerset Courtyard Shoppes (8903 Glades Road).
Pompano Beach Cultural Center Presents One-Woman Show ON PURPOSE Photo
Pompano Beach Cultural Center Presents One-Woman Show ON PURPOSE
Pompano Beach Cultural Center will present the one-woman show On Purpose, created and performed by renowned poet Ebony Payne-English. Onstage, she paints a vivid picture of femininity at the peak of its strength and in the pit of its vulnerability in the face of an HIV diagnosis.

More Hot Stories For You


Anthony Nunziata Comes To Arts Garage In MarchAnthony Nunziata Comes To Arts Garage In March
February 1, 2023

Anthony Nunziata comes to Arts Garage on Saturday, March 4, at 8 pm, with Love Songs from Broadway & Beyond.
Pompano Beach Cultural Center Presents One-Woman Show ON PURPOSEPompano Beach Cultural Center Presents One-Woman Show ON PURPOSE
January 31, 2023

Pompano Beach Cultural Center will present the one-woman show On Purpose, created and performed by renowned poet Ebony Payne-English. Onstage, she paints a vivid picture of femininity at the peak of its strength and in the pit of its vulnerability in the face of an HIV diagnosis.
Pompano Beach Arts Presents New City Players' NCPLab Short Play FestivalPompano Beach Arts Presents New City Players' NCPLab Short Play Festival
January 31, 2023

Pompano Beach Cultural Center will present the NCPLab Short Play Festival, which brings the South Florida community together to celebrate the diversity and resilience of the region. Dozens of theatre artists have come together in the past year to write and act in brand new plays every month, and now you can enjoy six of the very best plays for the first time!
PICTURING FAME Opens in February at NSU Art MuseumPICTURING FAME Opens in February at NSU Art Museum
January 31, 2023

Beginning February 11 through September 3, 2023, NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale will present Picturing Fame, comprised of four concurrent exhibitions which ruminate on the subject of fame and celebrity.
Photos: Lebow Awards Celebrates 13th Year at the Kravis Center for the Performing ArtsPhotos: Lebow Awards Celebrates 13th Year at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
January 27, 2023

See photos from the 13th annual Lebow Awards, which were presented on January 20 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.
share