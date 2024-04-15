Photos: First Look at HELLO, DOLLY! Now Playing at LPAC

All new photos have been released from Hello, Dolly! now playing at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC). The show will run through April 21st. The production, starring multiple Carbonell Award-winner Angie Radosh and directed by Michael Ursua, has garnered high praise from critics and audiences alike.

Hello, Dolly! is based on Thornton Wilder’s 1938 farce The Merchant of Yonkers, which Wilder revised and retitled The Matchmaker in 1954. The musical, with lyrics and music by Jerry Herman, and book by Michael Stewart, follows the romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher Levi, turn-of-the century matchmaker and ‘woman who arranges things’, as she travels to Yonkers, New York to find a match for the ‘well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire’ Horace Vandergelder.

Photo Credit: Morgan Sophia Photography