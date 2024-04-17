Photos: First Look at Boca Stage's AMERICA'S SEXIEST COUPLE at The Delray Beach Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new photos have been released from Boca Stage's production of America's Sexiest Couple, by Emmy Award-winning playwright Ken Levine. The show will open on April 18th and run through April 27th at the Delray Beach Playhouse.

Kim Ostrenko and Wayne LeGette star as Craig and Susan who were the stars of a successful 90s sitcom, ‘Residents’, when Susan left the show without explanation. 25 years later, they are reunited at the funeral of one of their cast mates. As they prepare for the funeral, they are offered a reboot of ‘Residents’. Issues from the past resurface as they contemplate their present situations and the possibility of a future. Was the spark between them all those years ago merely the characters, or was it really them? Forrest Stringfellow will also be featured in the production as ‘The Bellboy'.

Photo Credit: Amy Pasquantonio