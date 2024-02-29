Paul Taylor Dance Company Comes to The Moss Center With PROMETHEAN FIRE

The renowned Paul Taylor Dance Company will grace the stage at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 at 8 p.m. and on Sunday, March 10 at 3 p.m. The eagerly awaited return to South Florida features a dynamic program showcasing the timeless artistry of this iconic dance troupe.” Tickets are now available.

Led by Michael Novak, the Paul Taylor Dance Company's anchoring performance is “Promethean Fire,” set to Bach's “Toccata and Fugue in D Minor.” Choreographed in the aftermath of 9/11, this work has been hailed by The New York Times as “quite simply one of the best dance works choreographed by Paul Taylor.” “Promethean Fire” embodies the Paul Taylor Dance Company's thrilling athleticism and emotional depth, offering audiences a powerful and moving experience.

About Miami's John Harnage

One of the featured performers in the March 9 performance of “Promethean Fire" at the Moss Center is John Harnage (pictured above), a native of Miami who studied dance at the Miami City Ballet School and New World School of the Arts. He was a Modern Dance Finalist in the 2010 National Foundation for the Advancement of the Arts Young Arts competition. In 2014 he graduated from The Juilliard School, where he performed works by Jose Limón, Alexander Ekman, Pina Bausch, and Lar Lubovitch, among others.

He then began working with Jessica Lang Dance, and joined the company in 2015, performing and teaching around the world. He also performed as a principal dancer in Washington National Opera's 2017 production of Aida at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Mr. Harnage joined the Paul Taylor Dance Company in Fall 2018.

Also gracing the program is choreographer Amy Hall Garner's “Somewhere in the Middle,” a high-energy dance showcasing the company's strength and beauty. Set to the vibrant music of Wynton Marsalis, Count Basie, Sarah Vaughan, Duke Ellington, and other Big Band favorites, this adrenaline-fueled piece was commissioned for the Paul Taylor Dance Company's 2022 Lincoln Center Season.

The dance reflects on interdisciplinary collaboration and inherent multiculturalism in American dance, creating a high-energy, dizzying performance. Garner has recently collaborated with many companies, including the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, BalletX, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, and Miami City Ballet.

"Dance Talk" with Michael Novak

On Thursday, February 29, at 7 p.m., there will also be a Dance Talk featuring artistic director Michael Novak and company member Madelyn Ho. Moderated by arts journalist, Jordan Levin, the talk will explore the history of the company, the impact of founder Paul Taylor, and the pieces that will be performed at the Moss Center. The Dance Talk will premiere on the Moss Center's Facebook page, and the recorded conversation will be available on the Moss Center's YouTube channel and website.

Paul Taylor Dance Company is recommended for all ages, with ticket prices ranging from $25 to $65. $10 tickets are available for students with ID. Tickets may be purchased by the Moss Center website, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by calling (786) 573-5300.