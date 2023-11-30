Palm Beach Symphony's Adventures Of Peter And The Wolf Receives Broadcast Premiere

The Adventures of Peter and The Wolf, which Palm Beach Symphony recorded in 2022 as part of the Dale A. McNulty Children's Concert Series, will receive its broadcast premiere this December on South Florida PBS.

The concert, led by Maestro Gerard Schwarz, will air on WPBT on Tuesday, December 12 at 9:30 p.m. and Friday, December 22 at 10:30 p.m. and on WXEL on Thursday, December 14 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, December 24 at noon.

“This is the second concert in the Dale A. McNulty Children's Concert Series offered for broadcast by American Public Media through the Symphony's partnership with South Florida PBS,” said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. “We are excited to offer this wonderful introduction to orchestral music to families across the nation after more than 11 million viewers enjoyed our first broadcast in the series, Eudora's Fable: The Shoe Bird, which is currently nominated for two regional Emmy Awards.”

Jon Secada narrates the story. With a career spanning more than two decades, three GRAMMY Awards, 20 million albums sold and starring roles on Broadway, Secada has released numerous hits in English and Spanish to become one of the first bilingual artists to have international crossover success. While these broadcasts in December are in English, Secada and the Symphony also recorded a version with the narration in Spanish that will be made available for broadcast next year.

Maestro Schwarz, the Symphony's music director, and his wife, musician and author Jody Schwarz, reimagined the story of Prokofiev's 1936 musical narrative for children Peter and The Wolf.

“Keeping the same characters: Peter, the bird, the duck, the cat, grandfather, the wolf, and the hunters, I created a new story, where each character has a name and they each play their assigned instrument,” Ms. Schwarz said. “These once wary and diverse characters, united in music, become lifelong friends sharing a greater purpose together than alone.”

In his over five decades as a respected classical musician and conductor, Maestro Schwarz has received numerous honors and accolades including nine Emmy Awards, 14 GRAMMY nominations, eight ASCAP Awards, and the Ditson Conductor's Award.

Jody Schwarz received her undergraduate and master's degrees in music from The Juilliard School and an MFA in writing from Sarah Lawrence College. While at Juilliard, she participated in the Lincoln Center Institute's Chamber Music in the School's Program, performing hundreds of educational chamber concerts throughout New York City.

The Palm Beach Symphony's education programs are made possible through support from The Paul and Sandra Goldner Conservatory of Music, Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, The McNulty Charitable Foundation, James R. Borynack and Adolfo Zaralegui / FINDLAY Galleries, Mr. William Robertson, The Rickel Foundation, James H. and Marta T. Batmasian Family Foundation, Florida Power & Light, Edith Hall Friedheim/Eric Friedheim Foundation, Inc., Walter Harper, The Spoto Family Fund, The Harry T. Mangurian, Jr. Foundation Inc., Lois Pope, Peter and Felicia Gottsegen/The Gottsegen Family Foundation, and Yvonne S. Boice Trust and Alfred Zucaro.