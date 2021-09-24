Palm Beach Symphony Opens Instrumental Music Teacher Of The Year Nominations

Students, parents, colleagues and community members are invited to nominate local instrumental music teachers for the title of Palm Beach Symphony Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year. Deadline for nominations that can be made online is 5 p.m. on Monday, November 1.

"Victor Fernandez, who teaches at Beacon Cove Intermediate, was recognized last year and, as he also teaches my son, I personally understand the tremendous contributions music teachers make to a young person's education and life," said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David H. McClymont. "This pandemic has put a strain on students' educational achievements and personal relationships. Music has been shown to ease some of that stress, and we have never been more grateful to or proud of the extraordinary instrumental music teachers in our community."

The recognition comes with many educational opportunities for the honoree's students including coaching sessions by Palm Beach Symphony musicians for spring semester music students, a classroom visit by Symphony Music Director Gerard Schwarz, complimentary tickets for the winner's classes to attend a Palm Beach Symphony concert and the opportunity for a student music ensemble of the winner's choice to perform at a Palm Beach Symphony event. The Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year will also enjoy a "Basket of Indulgences" filled with gift items and gift certificates.

Nominations are open for educators in grades K-12 at public, private and charter schools in Palm Beach County with a minimum of three years of experience. The annual award honors educators who demonstrate an ability to teach and inspire students as well as who take an active role in the community as performing arts educators. Submissions that meet all eligibility requirements will be reviewed by a panel of judges that includes musicians, industry professionals and other educators in Palm Beach County.

The award will be bestowed at the Fifth Annual Holly Jolly Symphony Fête that will take place on Tuesday, December 7 at The Beach Club, Palm Beach. The event will also feature a performance by students in the King's Academy Choir and the gifting of instruments to students. Last season, the Symphony donated instruments valued at more than $96,000 if purchased by students or local music programs.

Complete details and the nomination form are available in the programs tab under music education at Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year | Palm Beach Symphony.