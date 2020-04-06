PAMM Presents New Online Programming & Talks As Part Of Its Digital Museum

Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) is excited to share a new slate of online programming as part of its Digital Museum, where audiences can engage in the arts from the comfort of their homes while the museum is closed.

Upcoming programming includes a live conversation with art critic Jerry Saltz, moderated by PAMM Director Franklin Sirmans on Thursday, April 9 as part of the Scholl Lecture Series; a virtual Free Second Saturday on Saturday, April 11 with family art activities; and a virtual museum tour with artist Rhea Leonard on Thursday, April 30 as part of Local Views at PAMM. The Scholl Lecture and Local Views will be broadcast remotely via Facebook Live on PAMM's Facebook page, and Free Second Saturday will be broadcast on the museum's Instagram.

Although PAMM is currently closed to the public, the museum has implemented these online programs to continue to serve its community and support the arts. The health and well being of the community is of the utmost priority, and PAMM hopes that these online programs will provide much-needed distraction and stress-relief during this difficult time.





